Royal Ascot: Horse sale of the century comes with royal approval

By Matt Majendie, for CNN

Updated 6:27 AM ET, Mon June 19, 2017

The most prestigious event in the British racing calendar, Royal Ascot is so-called because Queen Elizabeth II attends the event each June. Getty photographer Alan Crowhurst captured the historic venue&#39;s magic in atmospheric photographs, processed using digital filters.
Though the precise origins of Royal Ascot are unclear, the event evolved from the first four-day meeting that took place in 1768. It was a member of the Royal Family -- Queen Anne -- who in 1711 first visited Ascot&#39;s open heath and declared it &quot;ideal for horses to gallop at full stretch.&quot;
Known colloquially as &quot;Ladies Day&quot;, day three is often the busiest of the flat racing week at Ascot. It centers around The Gold Cup, a two mile four furlong race presented by the Queen.
When it comes to dress codes, there are few racing events as strict as Royal Ascot. Nineteenth century fashionista Beau Brummell, a friend of King George IV, first instigated a dress code for men in the Royal Enclosure in the early 1900s.
Men in the Royal Enclosure -- only accessible via invite from a member who has attended for at least four years -- must sport a black or grey suit with a waistcoat and tie, black or grey top hat and black shoes.
Top hatted racegoers enjoy the action at Royal Ascot in 2016.
For the ladies, those privileged enough to be in the elite arena must wear dresses below the knee, straps measuring one inch width or greater and hats or headpieces of at least 10cm in diameter.
Though racegoers are dressed to the nines, in Britain there are no guarantees it won&#39;t rain. Pictured, racegoers coupling sartorial elegance with England&#39;s obligatory umbrellas.
Yet as with any good celebration, there is plenty of champagne. On average, 51,000 bottles are consumed over the five-day meeting, along with 160,000 glasses of Pimm&#39;s, 131,000 pints of beer and 42,000 bottles of wine.&lt;br /&gt;
Retired British 11-time chamption jockey Lester Piggott is a regular at Ascot. With 4,493 British winners to his name, he is widely regarded as one of the greatest flat racing jockeys of all time.
Another great, Italian two-time champion jockey Frankie Dettori, celebrates winning on Lady Aurelia at the Queen Mary Stakes.
In 2016, the meeting&#39;s total prize money was increased by $1.3 million, bringing the total prize pot for the five days to $8.7 million (£6,580,000) -- the most valuable in British racing.
Gregory Benoist is pictured riding Qemah to win the Coronation Stakes, scooping the $302,000 (£226,840) prize for French trainer Jean-Claude Rouget for the second time.
My Dream Boat is pictured winning the Prince of Wales&#39;s Stakes, scooping this trophy and a $1 million prize. The race was created in honor of Prince Albert in 1862.
The Royal Meeting welcomes 300,000 visitors each year, some of whom arrive in considerable style -- with approximately 400 helicopters and 1,000 limos descending on the prestigious grounds.
Story highlights

  • Auction in grounds of Kensington Palace
  • Buy and race a horse at Ascot the next day
  • Mare of Frankel set to go up for sale
  • Five-star treatment for prospective buyers

(CNN)It's the equine sale of the century, where the rich and famous gather to spend over $1 million a time on horses and rub shoulders with royalty in the grounds of the home of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The Goffs London Sale has become the unofficial curtain riser to Royal Ascot, as well as a who's who of the horse-racing world and prospective horse owners.
Last year, 33 countries were represented at the sale and winning bidders have the unique chance to see their new purchase run in their own colors at the ensuing Royal Ascot.
    Henry Beeby is the chief executive of Goffs and will be the auctioneer-in-chief on Monday night at the orangery at Kensington Palace, situated in the heart of London.
    "This is a sale like no other," he explains.
    "It's unique in that we have horses with 19 entries into Royal Ascot, so you can have a horse run in your colors as soon as 24 hours later in some cases.
    "Also, it's not in the countryside but in the heart of London, in the grounds of a Royal Palace. Previously, we've had Princess of Michael of Kent here and she's been invited again so it's a chance to mix with royalty. It really is the most glamorous bloodstock sale in the world."
    Now in its fourth year, none of the lots have yet spawned a winner in the immediate days afterward at Ascot, although Beeby is hopeful "this year's the year."
    Bidding for success in Lexington, Kentucky
    Frankel connection

    The inaugural event gained global notoriety as the place where the first foal from Frankel, a British thoroughbred horse that went undefeated during a 14-race career, was sold.
    The foal in question raised $1.25 million and there is again a Frankel theme to the fourth Goffs London sale with a mare in foal to the stallion set to be among the star lots on the night.
    The top prize to date for any purchase has been $1.66 million in both years one and three -- the star purchase a year ago being Jet Setting, which was purchased by the China Horse Club.
    Mick Flanagan is the European Racing and Bloodstock Manager for the CHC, which is made up of a number of wealthy Chinese businessmen.
    Last year, his primary focus was to buy a mare for breeding purposes, although the prospect of racing at Royal Ascot also appealed to his employers.
    "They love the idea of seeing their yellow and red colors -- that's part of the excitement," he said. "We would have loved a win on the day last year but you can't control that."
    Now in foal to a stallion called Le Havre, and a year on the CHC are planning on selling rather than buying.
    Up for sale from them is Lockheed, runner-up in the German Guineas, a winner at Goodwood and seen by Beeby as one of the auction's star lots.
    Having been purchased for the sole purpose of winning a Group 1 race, its owners have opted to part company. But Flanagan explained the horse, "is still a very good one and its new owners will have a lot of fun."
    Home to the sport of kings
    Five-star treatment

    Part of the purpose of the Goffs London Sale, with its novel approach, is to appeal to new owners from around the globe. The Irish bloodstock firm is perpetually looking to widen the net.
    A case in point came last year from a prospective Japanese owner, who was running late for the auction. He arrived only in time for the last lot, bidding blind the sum of $200,000 to see his horse race at Ascot the next day.
    As one of the Goffs team explained: "It was basically so he could take his family to Ascot, get photos, show off to his mates and be in the winners' enclosure with the Queen."
    Quite which new owners will step up to the plate on Monday is another matter for the glamor event, whose sponsors include Rolls Royce, Selfridges, Claridge's Hotel, the private jet company VistaJet and winemaker Chateau Louebe.
    And prospective owners very much get the five-star treatment, whether being lured to the sale on a private jet, wined and dined at Claridge's or given a private tour of Selfridges on the morning of the auction.
    And Beeby has no idea quite how the sale will go this time around.
    "There's an adrenalin rush as you get closer to the sale," he added. "You've no idea what the top prize will be and that doesn't necessarily decide if the sale's been well received or not.
    "There were a few doubting Thomases when we started this, but now we're the unofficial curtain raiser to Royal Ascot. It's become a really aspirational event.
    "We've yet to have a winner at the ensuing Royal Ascot but that's what we're striving towards. We always love to see the horses we've sold fare well but you're only as good as your last sale."