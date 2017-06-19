What a shot! 33 amazing sports photos
What a shot! 33 amazing sports photos
Keelan Cole makes a one-handed catch during the Jacksonville Jaguars' minicamp on Tuesday, June 13. The NFL season begins in early September.
What a shot! 33 amazing sports photos
What a shot! 33 amazing sports photos
What a shot! 33 amazing sports photos
Colorado's Nolan Arenado celebrates after hitting a home run to beat San Francisco on Sunday, June 18. He was accidentally bloodied while celebrating with his teammates at home plate. The home run also completed the first cycle of Arenado's career.
What a shot! 33 amazing sports photos
Russia's Timur Safin competes against France's Erwann Le Pechoux at the European Fencing Championships on Wednesday, June 14. France won the team foil final.
What a shot! 33 amazing sports photos
A young fan is excited as Pittsburgh goalie Marc-Andre Fleury signs a hat for him during the hockey team's Stanley Cup parade on Wednesday, June 14.
What a shot! 33 amazing sports photos
Matt Shoemaker delivers a pitch for the Los Angeles Angels during a home game against the New York Yankees on Wednesday, June 14.
What a shot! 33 amazing sports photos
Andre Ward punches Sergey Kovalev during their light-heavyweight title fight on Saturday, June 17. Ward stopped Kovalev in the eighth round to remain undefeated.
What a shot! 33 amazing sports photos
A wakeboarder crashes Saturday, June 17, during the Red Bull Cope'n'waken event in Copenhagen, Denmark.
What a shot! 33 amazing sports photos
Seattle outfielder Ben Gamel tries to catch a fly ball in Minneapolis on Tuesday, June 13. (As does a fan.)
What a shot! 33 amazing sports photos
Dancers perform in St. Petersburg, Russia, during the opening ceremony of the Confederations Cup on Saturday, June 17. The soccer tournament takes place through July 2.
What a shot! 33 amazing sports photos
Junior Dala bowls the ball for South Africa's A team on Wednesday, June 14, during a match against the Sussex County Cricket Club in Arundel, England.
What a shot! 33 amazing sports photos
The Otago Highlanders celebrate their win over the British and Irish Lions after a rugby match in Dunedin, New Zealand, on Tuesday, June 13.
What a shot! 33 amazing sports photos
What a shot! 33 amazing sports photos
Switzerland's team races in the Great Sound of Bermuda during a qualifier for the Red Bull Youth America's Cup on Friday, June 16.
What a shot! 33 amazing sports photos
Connecticut's Alyssa Thomas is defended by three New York players during a WNBA game in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Wednesday, June 14. Thomas scored 18 points as Connecticut won the game 96-76.
What a shot! 33 amazing sports photos
What a shot! 33 amazing sports photos
Athletes run the 3,000-meter steeplechase during the Diamond League meet in Stockholm, Sweden, on Sunday, June 18.
What a shot! 33 amazing sports photos
Eric Thames has his jersey ripped off by his Milwaukee teammates after his walk-off home run against San Diego on Friday, June 16.
What a shot! 33 amazing sports photos
A car competes during the 24 Hours of Le Mans, a historic endurance race in France, on Saturday, June 17.
What a shot! 33 amazing sports photos
The boot of Russia's Georgi Dzhikiya comes close to New Zealand's Chris Wood during a Confederations Cup match on Saturday, June 17.
What a shot! 33 amazing sports photos
What a shot! 33 amazing sports photos
An umpire stands behind Boston catcher Christian Vazquez during a game on Tuesday, June 13.
What a shot! 33 amazing sports photos
Jon Rahm drops his club after a tee shot at the US Open on Friday, June 16. Rahm missed the cut by four strokes.
What a shot! 33 amazing sports photos
Referee Russell Mora directs Dmitry Bivol to a corner as Cedric Agnew tries to get up from the canvas on Saturday, June 17. Bivol won the light-heavyweight bout with a fourth-round stoppage.
What a shot! 33 amazing sports photos
Blood pours from the head of spectator Burke Perry after he was accidentally hit by a baseball bat during a College World Series game Sunday, June 18, in Omaha, Nebraska. The bat had slipped out of the hands of Louisville's Josh Stowers. Burke received first aid and returned to his seat a short time later, according to the Associated Press.
What a shot! 33 amazing sports photos
Chile's Eduardo Vargas reacts during a Confederations Cup match against Cameroon on Sunday, June 18. It wasn't all bad for Vargas, who scored a goal in the 2-0 victory.
What a shot! 33 amazing sports photos
A car practices Wednesday, June 14, ahead of the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France.
What a shot! 33 amazing sports photos
Houston pitcher Francis Martes, left, tumbles over Texas' Jonathan Lucroy as Lucroy scores on a wild pitch on Wednesday, June 14.
What a shot! 33 amazing sports photos
Dustin Brown serves during the Gerry Weber Open on Monday, June 19. He defeated Vasek Pospisil to move on the next round of the tournament, which is being held in Halle, Germany.
What a shot! 33 amazing sports photos
Holly Holm knocks out Bethe Correia with a head kick during their UFC fight in Singapore on Saturday, June 17. It was Holm's first win since knocking out Ronda Rousey in 2015.
What a shot! 33 amazing sports photos