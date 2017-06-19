What a shot! 33 amazing sports photos

Breaking News

Kevin Durant waves to the crowd in Oakland, California, during the Golden State Warriors' victory parade on Thursday, June 15. Durant was the NBA Finals' most valuable player as the Warriors defeated Cleveland to win their second title in three seasons.
Kevin Durant waves to the crowd in Oakland, California, during the Golden State Warriors' victory parade on Thursday, June 15. Durant was the NBA Finals' most valuable player as the Warriors defeated Cleveland to win their second title in three seasons.
Keelan Cole makes a one-handed catch during the Jacksonville Jaguars' minicamp on Tuesday, June 13. The NFL season begins in early September.
Keelan Cole makes a one-handed catch during the Jacksonville Jaguars' minicamp on Tuesday, June 13. The NFL season begins in early September.
Brooks Koepka kisses his trophy after winning the US Open on Sunday, June 18. Koepka won by four shots to collect the first major title of his career.
Brooks Koepka kisses his trophy after winning the US Open on Sunday, June 18. Koepka won by four shots to collect the first major title of his career.
Russia's Denis Glushakov chips the ball over New Zealand goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic during the opening match of the Confederations Cup on Saturday, June 17. The ball was eventually bundled in for a goal, and Russia won 2-0.
Russia's Denis Glushakov chips the ball over New Zealand goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic during the opening match of the Confederations Cup on Saturday, June 17. The ball was eventually bundled in for a goal, and Russia won 2-0.
Colorado's Nolan Arenado celebrates after hitting a home run to beat San Francisco on Sunday, June 18. He was accidentally bloodied while celebrating with his teammates at home plate. The home run also completed the first cycle of Arenado's career.
Colorado's Nolan Arenado celebrates after hitting a home run to beat San Francisco on Sunday, June 18. He was accidentally bloodied while celebrating with his teammates at home plate. The home run also completed the first cycle of Arenado's career.
Russia's Timur Safin competes against France's Erwann Le Pechoux at the European Fencing Championships on Wednesday, June 14. France won the team foil final.
Russia's Timur Safin competes against France's Erwann Le Pechoux at the European Fencing Championships on Wednesday, June 14. France won the team foil final.
A young fan is excited as Pittsburgh goalie Marc-Andre Fleury signs a hat for him during the hockey team's Stanley Cup parade on Wednesday, June 14.
A young fan is excited as Pittsburgh goalie Marc-Andre Fleury signs a hat for him during the hockey team's Stanley Cup parade on Wednesday, June 14.
Matt Shoemaker delivers a pitch for the Los Angeles Angels during a home game against the New York Yankees on Wednesday, June 14.
Matt Shoemaker delivers a pitch for the Los Angeles Angels during a home game against the New York Yankees on Wednesday, June 14.
Andre Ward punches Sergey Kovalev during their light-heavyweight title fight on Saturday, June 17. Ward stopped Kovalev in the eighth round to remain undefeated.
Andre Ward punches Sergey Kovalev during their light-heavyweight title fight on Saturday, June 17. Ward stopped Kovalev in the eighth round to remain undefeated.
A wakeboarder crashes Saturday, June 17, during the Red Bull Cope'n'waken event in Copenhagen, Denmark.
A wakeboarder crashes Saturday, June 17, during the Red Bull Cope'n'waken event in Copenhagen, Denmark.
Seattle outfielder Ben Gamel tries to catch a fly ball in Minneapolis on Tuesday, June 13. (As does a fan.)
Seattle outfielder Ben Gamel tries to catch a fly ball in Minneapolis on Tuesday, June 13. (As does a fan.)
Dancers perform in St. Petersburg, Russia, during the opening ceremony of the Confederations Cup on Saturday, June 17. The soccer tournament takes place through July 2.
Dancers perform in St. Petersburg, Russia, during the opening ceremony of the Confederations Cup on Saturday, June 17. The soccer tournament takes place through July 2.
Junior Dala bowls the ball for South Africa's A team on Wednesday, June 14, during a match against the Sussex County Cricket Club in Arundel, England.
Junior Dala bowls the ball for South Africa's A team on Wednesday, June 14, during a match against the Sussex County Cricket Club in Arundel, England.
The Otago Highlanders celebrate their win over the British and Irish Lions after a rugby match in Dunedin, New Zealand, on Tuesday, June 13.
The Otago Highlanders celebrate their win over the British and Irish Lions after a rugby match in Dunedin, New Zealand, on Tuesday, June 13.
A prayer is held on the field before the start of the Congressional Baseball Game on Thursday, June 15. Democrats and Republicans played the annual charity game just a day after a gunman opened fire at a GOP practice, injuring US Rep. Steve Scalise and several others.
A prayer is held on the field before the start of the Congressional Baseball Game on Thursday, June 15. Democrats and Republicans played the annual charity game just a day after a gunman opened fire at a GOP practice, injuring US Rep. Steve Scalise and several others.
Switzerland's team races in the Great Sound of Bermuda during a qualifier for the Red Bull Youth America's Cup on Friday, June 16.
Switzerland's team races in the Great Sound of Bermuda during a qualifier for the Red Bull Youth America's Cup on Friday, June 16.
Connecticut's Alyssa Thomas is defended by three New York players during a WNBA game in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Wednesday, June 14. Thomas scored 18 points as Connecticut won the game 96-76.
Connecticut's Alyssa Thomas is defended by three New York players during a WNBA game in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Wednesday, June 14. Thomas scored 18 points as Connecticut won the game 96-76.
Pakistan players celebrate after stunning India in the Champions Trophy cricket final on Sunday, June 18. India was the defending champion and a heavy favorite.
Pakistan players celebrate after stunning India in the Champions Trophy cricket final on Sunday, June 18. India was the defending champion and a heavy favorite.
Athletes run the 3,000-meter steeplechase during the Diamond League meet in Stockholm, Sweden, on Sunday, June 18.
Athletes run the 3,000-meter steeplechase during the Diamond League meet in Stockholm, Sweden, on Sunday, June 18.
Eric Thames has his jersey ripped off by his Milwaukee teammates after his walk-off home run against San Diego on Friday, June 16.
Eric Thames has his jersey ripped off by his Milwaukee teammates after his walk-off home run against San Diego on Friday, June 16.
A car competes during the 24 Hours of Le Mans, a historic endurance race in France, on Saturday, June 17.
A car competes during the 24 Hours of Le Mans, a historic endurance race in France, on Saturday, June 17.
The boot of Russia's Georgi Dzhikiya comes close to New Zealand's Chris Wood during a Confederations Cup match on Saturday, June 17.
The boot of Russia's Georgi Dzhikiya comes close to New Zealand's Chris Wood during a Confederations Cup match on Saturday, June 17.
Emirates Team New Zealand, right, leads Oracle Team USA during an America's Cup race in Bermuda on Sunday, June 18. The Kiwis won the first four races in the battle for the Auld Mug.
Emirates Team New Zealand, right, leads Oracle Team USA during an America's Cup race in Bermuda on Sunday, June 18. The Kiwis won the first four races in the battle for the Auld Mug.
An umpire stands behind Boston catcher Christian Vazquez during a game on Tuesday, June 13.
An umpire stands behind Boston catcher Christian Vazquez during a game on Tuesday, June 13.
Jon Rahm drops his club after a tee shot at the US Open on Friday, June 16. Rahm missed the cut by four strokes.
Jon Rahm drops his club after a tee shot at the US Open on Friday, June 16. Rahm missed the cut by four strokes.
Referee Russell Mora directs Dmitry Bivol to a corner as Cedric Agnew tries to get up from the canvas on Saturday, June 17. Bivol won the light-heavyweight bout with a fourth-round stoppage.
Referee Russell Mora directs Dmitry Bivol to a corner as Cedric Agnew tries to get up from the canvas on Saturday, June 17. Bivol won the light-heavyweight bout with a fourth-round stoppage.
Blood pours from the head of spectator Burke Perry after he was accidentally hit by a baseball bat during a College World Series game Sunday, June 18, in Omaha, Nebraska. The bat had slipped out of the hands of Louisville's Josh Stowers. Burke received first aid and returned to his seat a short time later, according to the Associated Press.
Blood pours from the head of spectator Burke Perry after he was accidentally hit by a baseball bat during a College World Series game Sunday, June 18, in Omaha, Nebraska. The bat had slipped out of the hands of Louisville's Josh Stowers. Burke received first aid and returned to his seat a short time later, according to the Associated Press.
Chile's Eduardo Vargas reacts during a Confederations Cup match against Cameroon on Sunday, June 18. It wasn't all bad for Vargas, who scored a goal in the 2-0 victory.
Chile's Eduardo Vargas reacts during a Confederations Cup match against Cameroon on Sunday, June 18. It wasn't all bad for Vargas, who scored a goal in the 2-0 victory.
A car practices Wednesday, June 14, ahead of the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France.
A car practices Wednesday, June 14, ahead of the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France.
Houston pitcher Francis Martes, left, tumbles over Texas' Jonathan Lucroy as Lucroy scores on a wild pitch on Wednesday, June 14.
Houston pitcher Francis Martes, left, tumbles over Texas' Jonathan Lucroy as Lucroy scores on a wild pitch on Wednesday, June 14.
Dustin Brown serves during the Gerry Weber Open on Monday, June 19. He defeated Vasek Pospisil to move on the next round of the tournament, which is being held in Halle, Germany.
Dustin Brown serves during the Gerry Weber Open on Monday, June 19. He defeated Vasek Pospisil to move on the next round of the tournament, which is being held in Halle, Germany.
Holly Holm knocks out Bethe Correia with a head kick during their UFC fight in Singapore on Saturday, June 17. It was Holm's first win since knocking out Ronda Rousey in 2015.
Holly Holm knocks out Bethe Correia with a head kick during their UFC fight in Singapore on Saturday, June 17. It was Holm's first win since knocking out Ronda Rousey in 2015.
The Nationals Park grounds crew removes a tarp before a game in Washington on Wednesday, June 14.
The Nationals Park grounds crew removes a tarp before a game in Washington on Wednesday, June 14. See 25 amazing sports photos from last week
Take a look at 33 amazing sports photos from June 13 through June 19.