Photos: What a shot! 33 amazing sports photos Kevin Durant waves to the crowd in Oakland, California, during the Golden State Warriors' victory parade on Thursday, June 15. Durant was the NBA Finals' most valuable player as the Warriors defeated Cleveland to win their second title in three seasons. Hide Caption 1 of 33

Photos: What a shot! 33 amazing sports photos Keelan Cole makes a one-handed catch during the Jacksonville Jaguars' minicamp on Tuesday, June 13. The NFL season begins in early September. Hide Caption 2 of 33

Photos: What a shot! 33 amazing sports photos Brooks Koepka kisses his trophy after winning the US Open on Sunday, June 18. Koepka won by four shots to collect the first major title of his career. Hide Caption 3 of 33

Photos: What a shot! 33 amazing sports photos Russia's Denis Glushakov chips the ball over New Zealand goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic during the opening match of the Confederations Cup on Saturday, June 17. The ball was eventually bundled in for a goal, and Russia won 2-0. Hide Caption 4 of 33

Photos: What a shot! 33 amazing sports photos Colorado's Nolan Arenado celebrates after hitting a home run to beat San Francisco on Sunday, June 18. He was accidentally bloodied while celebrating with his teammates at home plate. The home run also completed the first cycle of Arenado's career. Hide Caption 5 of 33

Photos: What a shot! 33 amazing sports photos Russia's Timur Safin competes against France's Erwann Le Pechoux at the European Fencing Championships on Wednesday, June 14. France won the team foil final. Hide Caption 6 of 33

Photos: What a shot! 33 amazing sports photos A young fan is excited as Pittsburgh goalie Marc-Andre Fleury signs a hat for him during the hockey team's Stanley Cup parade on Wednesday, June 14. Hide Caption 7 of 33

Photos: What a shot! 33 amazing sports photos Matt Shoemaker delivers a pitch for the Los Angeles Angels during a home game against the New York Yankees on Wednesday, June 14. Hide Caption 8 of 33

Photos: What a shot! 33 amazing sports photos Andre Ward punches Sergey Kovalev during their light-heavyweight title fight on Saturday, June 17. Ward stopped Kovalev in the eighth round to remain undefeated. Hide Caption 9 of 33

Photos: What a shot! 33 amazing sports photos A wakeboarder crashes Saturday, June 17, during the Red Bull Cope'n'waken event in Copenhagen, Denmark. Hide Caption 10 of 33

Photos: What a shot! 33 amazing sports photos Seattle outfielder Ben Gamel tries to catch a fly ball in Minneapolis on Tuesday, June 13. (As does a fan.) Hide Caption 11 of 33

Photos: What a shot! 33 amazing sports photos Dancers perform in St. Petersburg, Russia, during the opening ceremony of the Confederations Cup on Saturday, June 17. The soccer tournament takes place through July 2. Hide Caption 12 of 33

Photos: What a shot! 33 amazing sports photos Junior Dala bowls the ball for South Africa's A team on Wednesday, June 14, during a match against the Sussex County Cricket Club in Arundel, England. Hide Caption 13 of 33

Photos: What a shot! 33 amazing sports photos The Otago Highlanders celebrate their win over the British and Irish Lions after a rugby match in Dunedin, New Zealand, on Tuesday, June 13. Hide Caption 14 of 33

Photos: What a shot! 33 amazing sports photos A prayer is held on the field before the start of the Congressional Baseball Game on Thursday, June 15. Democrats and Republicans played the annual charity game just a day after a gunman opened fire at a GOP practice, injuring US Rep. Steve Scalise and several others. Hide Caption 15 of 33

Photos: What a shot! 33 amazing sports photos Switzerland's team races in the Great Sound of Bermuda during a qualifier for the Red Bull Youth America's Cup on Friday, June 16. Hide Caption 16 of 33

Photos: What a shot! 33 amazing sports photos Connecticut's Alyssa Thomas is defended by three New York players during a WNBA game in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Wednesday, June 14. Thomas scored 18 points as Connecticut won the game 96-76. Hide Caption 17 of 33

Photos: What a shot! 33 amazing sports photos Pakistan players celebrate after stunning India in the Champions Trophy cricket final on Sunday, June 18. India was the defending champion and a heavy favorite. Hide Caption 18 of 33

Photos: What a shot! 33 amazing sports photos Athletes run the 3,000-meter steeplechase during the Diamond League meet in Stockholm, Sweden, on Sunday, June 18. Hide Caption 19 of 33

Photos: What a shot! 33 amazing sports photos Eric Thames has his jersey ripped off by his Milwaukee teammates after his walk-off home run against San Diego on Friday, June 16. Hide Caption 20 of 33

Photos: What a shot! 33 amazing sports photos A car competes during the 24 Hours of Le Mans, a historic endurance race in France, on Saturday, June 17. Hide Caption 21 of 33

Photos: What a shot! 33 amazing sports photos The boot of Russia's Georgi Dzhikiya comes close to New Zealand's Chris Wood during a Confederations Cup match on Saturday, June 17. Hide Caption 22 of 33

Photos: What a shot! 33 amazing sports photos Emirates Team New Zealand, right, leads Oracle Team USA during an America's Cup race in Bermuda on Sunday, June 18. The Kiwis won the first four races in the battle for the Auld Mug. Hide Caption 23 of 33

Photos: What a shot! 33 amazing sports photos An umpire stands behind Boston catcher Christian Vazquez during a game on Tuesday, June 13. Hide Caption 24 of 33

Photos: What a shot! 33 amazing sports photos Jon Rahm drops his club after a tee shot at the US Open on Friday, June 16. Rahm missed the cut by four strokes. Hide Caption 25 of 33

Photos: What a shot! 33 amazing sports photos Referee Russell Mora directs Dmitry Bivol to a corner as Cedric Agnew tries to get up from the canvas on Saturday, June 17. Bivol won the light-heavyweight bout with a fourth-round stoppage. Hide Caption 26 of 33

Photos: What a shot! 33 amazing sports photos Blood pours from the head of spectator Burke Perry after he was accidentally hit by a baseball bat during a College World Series game Sunday, June 18, in Omaha, Nebraska. The bat had slipped out of the hands of Louisville's Josh Stowers. Burke received first aid and returned to his seat a short time later, according to the Associated Press. Hide Caption 27 of 33

Photos: What a shot! 33 amazing sports photos Chile's Eduardo Vargas reacts during a Confederations Cup match against Cameroon on Sunday, June 18. It wasn't all bad for Vargas, who scored a goal in the 2-0 victory. Hide Caption 28 of 33

Photos: What a shot! 33 amazing sports photos A car practices Wednesday, June 14, ahead of the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France. Hide Caption 29 of 33

Photos: What a shot! 33 amazing sports photos Houston pitcher Francis Martes, left, tumbles over Texas' Jonathan Lucroy as Lucroy scores on a wild pitch on Wednesday, June 14. Hide Caption 30 of 33

Photos: What a shot! 33 amazing sports photos Dustin Brown serves during the Gerry Weber Open on Monday, June 19. He defeated Vasek Pospisil to move on the next round of the tournament, which is being held in Halle, Germany. Hide Caption 31 of 33

Photos: What a shot! 33 amazing sports photos Holly Holm knocks out Bethe Correia with a head kick during their UFC fight in Singapore on Saturday, June 17. It was Holm's first win since knocking out Ronda Rousey in 2015. Hide Caption 32 of 33