Delay in reporting of deadly US destroyer collision raises questions

By Zachary Cohen, CNN

Updated 3:34 PM ET, Mon June 19, 2017

Story highlights

  • The 10,000-ton USS Fitzgerald and the ACX Crystal, a 29,000-ton container ship flagged in the Philippines, collided early Saturday
  • After interviewing the ACX Crystal's crew, the Japanese coast guard revised its crash time estimate to 1:30 a.m.

Washington (CNN)Nearly an hour passed before the crew of a container ship reported its collision with a US destroyer, according to the Japanese coast guard, raising more questions about the sequence of events that ultimately led to the death of seven American sailors.

The 10,000-ton USS Fitzgerald and the ACX Crystal, a 29,000-ton container ship flagged in the Philippines, collided early Saturday local time off Japan's Izu Peninsula, officials said. The area sees heavy maritime traffic, with 400 to 500 vessels crossing it daily.
US Navy destroyer collision map
Initially, the Japanese Coast Guard said that the distress call from the ACX Crystal came at 2:25 a.m. on Saturday -- five minutes after it crashed into the USS Fitzgerald at 2:20 a.m.
    But after interviewing the ACX Crystal's crew, the Japanese coast guard revised its crash time estimate to 1:30 a.m.
    The US guided-missile destroyer suffered severe damage to its starboard side, while the container ship sustained light damage. A 7th Fleet statement said the collision caused "significant damage and associated flooding to two berthing spaces, a machinery space, and the radio room."
    Searchers found the bodies of the seven missing sailors on Sunday in the ship's flooded berthing compartments.
    The US 7th Fleet is maintaining that the collision occurred at 2:20 a.m. -- and both US and Japanese officials have declined to explain why there is a discrepancy regarding timing.
    The US Navy guided missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald arrives at the US Naval base, Yokosuka, in the Japanese prefecture of Kanagawa on June 17.
    The Japanese Coast Guard is also refusing to explain why the distress call from the container ship came an hour after the crash -- telling CNN that detail is under investigation.
    Timing will play a critical role in determining exactly how the collision happened, particularly as the shipping data from Marinetraffic.com appears to indicate that the ACX Crystal made a sharp right turn at close to 1:30 am -- the time that the Japanese coast guard said the crash occurred.
    Gunner's Mate Seaman Dakota Kyle Rigsby, 19, from Palmyra, Virginia.
    Seven missing sailors from the USS Fitzgerald were found dead in flooded berthing compartments following the warship's collision with a merchant vessel, a US military official said.The Navy's 7th Fleet said searchers found the bodies Sunday morning, Japan time, after the guided-missile destroyer returned to its base in Japan.
    Gunner's Mate Seaman Dakota Kyle Rigsby, 19, from Palmyra, Virginia.
    Yeoman 3rd Class Shingo Alexander Douglass, 25, from San Diego, California.
    Yeoman 3rd Class Shingo Alexander Douglass, 25, from San Diego, California.
    Sonar Technician 3rd Class Ngoc T Truong Huynh, 25, from Oakville, Connecticut.
    Sonar Technician 3rd Class Ngoc T Truong Huynh, 25, from Oakville, Connecticut.
    Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Noe Hernandez, 26, from Weslaco, Texas.
    Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Noe Hernandez, 26, from Weslaco, Texas.
    Fire Controlman 2nd Class Carlos Victor Ganzon Sibayan, 23, from Chula Vista, California.
    Fire Controlman 2nd Class Carlos Victor Ganzon Sibayan, 23, from Chula Vista, California.
    Personnel Specialist 1st Class Xavier Alec Martin, 24, from Halethorpe, Maryland.
    Personnel Specialist 1st Class Xavier Alec Martin, 24, from Halethorpe, Maryland.
    Fire Controlman 1st Class Gary Leo Rehm Jr., 37, from Elyria, Ohio.
    Fire Controlman 1st Class Gary Leo Rehm Jr., 37, from Elyria, Ohio.
    On Sunday, Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin, commander of the US 7th Fleet, would not speculate on how the accident occurred, but said there would be multiple investigations into the collision, including one by the Navy's Judge Advocate General and one by the US Coast Guard.
    Other investigations could come from the Japanese and Philippine authorities, because of where the accident took place and the Philippine registration of the container ship.