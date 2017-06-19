Delay in reporting of deadly US destroyer collision raises questions

Story highlights The 10,000-ton USS Fitzgerald and the ACX Crystal, a 29,000-ton container ship flagged in the Philippines, collided early Saturday

Washington (CNN) Nearly an hour passed before the crew of a container ship reported its collision with a US destroyer, according to the Japanese coast guard, raising more questions about the sequence of events that ultimately led to the death of seven American sailors.

The 10,000-ton USS Fitzgerald and the ACX Crystal, a 29,000-ton container ship flagged in the Philippines, collided early Saturday local time off Japan's Izu Peninsula, officials said. The area sees heavy maritime traffic, with 400 to 500 vessels crossing it daily.

Initially, the Japanese Coast Guard said that the distress call from the ACX Crystal came at 2:25 a.m. on Saturday -- five minutes after it crashed into the USS Fitzgerald at 2:20 a.m.

But after interviewing the ACX Crystal's crew, the Japanese coast guard revised its crash time estimate to 1:30 a.m.

The US guided-missile destroyer suffered severe damage to its starboard side, while the container ship sustained light damage. A 7th Fleet statement said the collision caused "significant damage and associated flooding to two berthing spaces, a machinery space, and the radio room."

