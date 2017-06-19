Story highlights Trump's one tweet as of noon Monday didn't mention several important issues

Trump is unlikely to use Twitter to talk about issues that might make him uncomfortable

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's Twitter feed, for better or worse, has become the single most effective way for him to talk to the American people.

Trump has talked about how the people in his press office -- his paid spokespeople -- can't really be trusted to speak for him since they don't know his latest thinking.

He tweeted Friday that his social media accounts -- with 100 million followers, by his count, if you combine them all together, including the same people using different accounts (an analysis for CNN found his actual number of combined followers is closer to 60 million ) -- are the way he gets around what he calls "the Fake News Media."

"The Fake News Media hates when I use what has turned out to be my very powerful Social Media - over 100 million people! I can go around them."

But Trump's Twitter feed is as powerful in what it doesn't say as what it does. As of noon, the President had tweeted just once Monday — a jam-packed post that did not mention several important issues: seven US sailors killed after their ship's collision with a merchant vessel off Japan's Izu Peninsula, another seven service members wounded in Afghanistan, news of a US Navy jet's downing of a Syrian warplane and a deadly attack on Muslim worshippers on the streets of London.