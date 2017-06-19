Story highlights Several congressional committees are investigating Russian meddling into the US elections

The judiciary committee is now planning to look at the obstruction of justice allegations

Washington (CNN) The leaders of the Senate judiciary committee have reached an agreement about the scope of an investigation into political interference at the FBI, with the possibility that the inquiry could explore whether President Donald Trump acted improperly during his interactions with fired FBI Director James Comey.

Chairman Chuck Grassley and the panel's top Democrat, Dianne Feinstein, plan to move forward on their inquiry, which will look into Russia meddling in the elections as well as whether there was any improper political interference with the FBI under both Trump and former President Barack Obama's administration.

"I think there's general agreement," Feinstein told CNN on Monday. "I think the important thing is to get started. What I found in these investigations is when you do them, you look at things you need to look at in addition."

That means that the judiciary panel could be the main body in Congress to investigate whether Trump improperly used his authority to urge Comey to back off an investigation of his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn.

Read More