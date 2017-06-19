Sean Spicer might be leaving White House podium

Story highlights It remains unclear when the change might happen for Spicer



Washington (CNN) The White House is mulling a new role for White House press secretary Sean Spicer that would take him away from the podium and into a different role inside the West Wing, a White House official said Monday.

It remains unclear when the change might happen for Spicer, who for months has found himself at the center of discussions about a potential West Wing shakeup; the official said the timing remains fluid.

"It just seems chaotic," the official said.

The shakeup would cap off Spicer's tumultuous six-month tenure at the White House podium, which made him not only one of the administration's most prominent personalities, but also the face of the White House's unfocused messaging strategy.

"We have sought input from many people as we look to expand our communications operation," White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement. "As he did in the beginning, Sean Spicer is managing both the communications and press office."

