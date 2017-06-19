Washington (CNN) The Supreme Court ruled former high ranking officials in the Bush administration, including former Attorney General John Ashcroft and former FBI Director Robert Mueller, could not be held accountable in their roles for claims brought by non-citizens post 9/11.

The decision was 4-2.

It was a long-running lawsuit against the former Bush administration officials filed by immigrants who argued they were racially profiled and illegally detained after the attacks.

Justice Stephen Breyer took the unusual step of reading his dissent, joined by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, from the bench. He argued he would have allowed the plaintiffs' claims to go forward and he noted the plaintiffs were "shackled," "slammed against walls," and "verbally abused."

"History tells us of far too many instances where the executive or legislative branch took action during time of war that on later examination, turned out unnecessarily and unreasonably to have deprived American citizens of basic constitutional rights," he said.

