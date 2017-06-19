Story highlights Sanders and Warren hosted a Facebook Live Q&A Monday to talk health care

14.4K viewers tuned in to watch

Washington (CNN) Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren hosted a Facebook Live Q&A on Monday to take questions on what the GOP's new health care bill might mean for the average American family.

The left-leaning lawmakers noted that the Senate has not yet held a single public hearing on the American Health Care Act (AHCA) set for a vote before July 4, which Sanders called an "embarrassing, disastrous process and an embarrassing, disastrous bill."

LIVE: Bernie and Elizabeth Warren discuss the Republican health care plan and take your questions: https://t.co/kZ0AL7grie pic.twitter.com/Nb4ls8hh7a — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) June 19, 2017

Sanders noted what he considers the potentially disastrous consequences of the House's version of the bill, which passed by a slim margin last month. The Vermont independent said 23 million Americans would lose coverage under the House plan, a figure the Congressional Budget Office cited last month, and Medicaid would be cut by more than $800 billion.

"Let's put a face on who actually takes these Medicaid dollars," Warren said. "It's people in nursing homes."

Viewers commented on the live feed to ask questions about how to participate in the revision process, and whether the Senate is likely to pass a similar version of the bill. As many as 14,400 people tuned in to watch, according to the video's stats.

Read More