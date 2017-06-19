Washington (CNN) Democratic Rep. Jacky Rosen is expected to run for Senate in Nevada, challenging incumbent Republican Sen. Dean Heller, according to sources.

Rosen's announcement Monday sets up a compelling race in the Battle Born State, since Nevada's Senate seat is one that Democrats hope to pick up in the midterms.

Heller is facing a difficult re-election race in 2018, after Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton defeated then-candidate Donald Trump in the state by 2 percentage points in the 2016 election.

According to a source, Danny Kazin, the former western political director at the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, is expected to run Rosen's campaign.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee quickly criticized Rosen's announcement and name-checked senior Democratic Nevada Sen. Harry Reid, a favorite Republican punching bag.

