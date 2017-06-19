Pence gets a puppy

Story highlights The vice president and second lady added a puppy and a kitten to the family

Oreo, one of the Pence family's cats, died recently

Washington (CNN) The country let out a collective "awww" nine days ago, when news broke that one of Vice President Mike Pence's family cats, Oreo, had died.

Rest in peace Oreo. You touched a lot of hearts in your little life. Our family will miss you very much. pic.twitter.com/0Ar9Sr5kpz — Karen Pence (@SecondLady) June 10, 2017

Oreo was the black and white cat; the other cat, Pickle, orange and white, is still alive. But with Oreo's death, that left just two pets at the vice president's residence, Pickle and Marlon Bundo, the rabbit, who has his own Instagram.

That all changed this weekend, when the vice president and second lady Karen Pence returned to Indiana for a visit, and picked up two -- yes, two -- more family members. For Father's Day, the vice president got a surprise puppy named Harley, an Australian shepherd:

And... for Father's Day, we surprised @VP with an Indiana puppy! Introducing: Harley! pic.twitter.com/ZlvNasOw9b — Karen Pence (@SecondLady) June 18, 2017

And because Pickle needs a buddy, the Pence's daughter, Charlotte, went with second lady to a pet store to adopt a little gray kitten, named Hazel.

We welcomed a new kitten to our family during our trip back home to Indiana this weekend!Introducing: Hazel! pic.twitter.com/TWk6WeUQi6 — Karen Pence (@SecondLady) June 18, 2017

If you're keeping up, the Pence family pet total now stands at four. And just hours ago, a new Instagram account popped up: @hazelnharley , with a fresh pic of Hazel curled in a ball, a snazzy white bow around her neck.

Read More