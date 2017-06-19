Pence gets a puppy

Story highlights The vice president and second lady added a puppy and a kitten to the family

Oreo, one of the Pence family's cats, died recently

Washington (CNN) The country let out a collective "awww" nine days ago, when news broke that one of Vice President Mike Pence's family cats, Oreo, had died.

Rest in peace Oreo. You touched a lot of hearts in your little life. Our family will miss you very much. pic.twitter.com/0Ar9Sr5kpz — Karen Pence (@SecondLady) June 10, 2017

Oreo was the black-and-white cat; the other cat, Pickle, who is orange and white, is still alive. But with Oreo's death, that left just two pets at the vice president's residence, Pickle and Marlon Bundo, a rabbit, who has his own Instagram account.

That all changed this weekend, when the vice president and second lady Karen Pence returned to Indiana for a visit, and picked up two -- yes, two -- more family members. For Father's Day, the vice president got a surprise puppy named Harley, an Australian shepherd.

And... for Father's Day, we surprised @VP with an Indiana puppy! Introducing: Harley! pic.twitter.com/ZlvNasOw9b — Karen Pence (@SecondLady) June 18, 2017

And because Pickle needs a buddy, the Pence's daughter, Charlotte, went with the second lady to a pet store to adopt a little gray kitten, named Hazel.

We welcomed a new kitten to our family during our trip back home to Indiana this weekend!Introducing: Hazel! pic.twitter.com/TWk6WeUQi6 — Karen Pence (@SecondLady) June 18, 2017

If you're keeping up, the Pence family pet total now stands at four. And just hours ago, a new Instagram account popped up, @hazelnharley , with a fresh pic of Hazel curled in a ball, a snazzy white bow around her neck.

Read More