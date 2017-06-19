Former North Korea detainee Otto Warmbier dies

(CNN) Otto Warmbier, the American college student who spent 17 months in detention in North Korea, died Monday afternoon in Cincinnati, Ohio, his family said in a statement.

"It is our sad duty to report that our son, Otto Warmbier, has completed his journey home. Surrounded by his loving family, Otto died today at 2:20 p.m.," the statement said.

The 22-year-old returned to the United States last week. Warmbier did not talk, move in any purposeful way or respond to verbal communication. In a news conference last Thursday, doctors called his condition "unresponsive wakefulness," and revealed he had suffered significant brain damage during his imprisonment.

The North Korean government said botulism is to blame for Warmbier's condition, but US doctors said they found no evidence of the illness.

The family expressed anger at his treatment in North Korea.

