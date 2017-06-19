Someone trolled Sen. Ben Sasse with Nickelback newsletters

Story highlights Anything Nickelback related is great for practical jokes

In this case, a fellow senator was the culprit

(CNN) Nothing screams patriotism like someone bombarding a United States senator with an onslaught of emails from a Canadian band people love to hate.

Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska tweeted Friday that he was the victim of a beautifully crafted practical joke: Several of the senator's email accounts were signed up to receive promotional messages from Nickelback.

"To whoever just subscribed my email accts (family, work, obsolete) to multiple @Nickelback promotional & fan newsletters: It's. Not. Funny."

All due respect, senator, but we beg to differ.

To whoever just subscribed my email accts (family, work, obsolete) to multiple @Nickelback promotional & fan newsletters:



It's. Not. Funny. — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) June 16, 2017

Since the band's founding over 20 years ago, Nickelback has been the bane of most music lovers' existence. Shoving Nickelback in someone's face through a strategic, multi-pronged email assault is evil enough. But to make matters worse, Nickelback is in full-on promotion mode for the band's new album, which surely makes the multiple newsletters even more wonderfully obnoxious.

