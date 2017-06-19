Story highlights Mika, a lobbyist for Tyson Foods, was one of four people shot Wednesday morning

Washington (CNN) A fundraising effort for Alexandria shooting victim Matt Mika has collected more than $20,000 to help cover his medical expenses.

"Although Matt has been incredibly strong, the road to recovery is going to be long and will require not only love and prayers, but also financial support from friends, family, the Washington DC community, and beyond," the page on the crowdfunding platform GoFundMe said.

A spokesman for Mika's family says the page was started by friends of his in the DC area.

The organizers of the page met the fundraising goal of $20,000 within two days, causing them to update the page Monday afternoon with a new goal of $30,000, and a pledge that any excess contributions would go to a charity of Mika's choosing.

Mika, a lobbyist for Tyson Foods, was one of four people shot Wednesday morning after a lone gunman opened fire on the Republican team practice for the Congressional Baseball Game last week. Mika is expected to make a full recovery after undergoing multiple surgeries, the family said in a statement Saturday. Mika was even able to sign a baseball for the game Thursday night.

Game ball signed by Matt Mika #cleareyesfullheartscantlose pic.twitter.com/JYn9I9xgvw — Congressional Game (@thehillbaseball) June 16, 2017

