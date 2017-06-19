Chaffetz: On transparency, not much difference between Trump, Obama administrations

Story highlights "That's my experience, and that's not what I expected," he said

Chaffetz heads a committee that is the House's investigatory arm into the Executive Branch

(CNN) When it comes to transparency, there isn't much difference between the Trump and Obama administrations, especially when it comes to the attorney general, according to the outgoing chairman of the House oversight committee.

"The reality is, sadly, I don't see much difference between the Trump administration and the Obama administration," Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, said in a WJLA interview that aired Sunday. "I thought there would be this, these floodgates would open up with all the documents we wanted from the Department of State, the Department of Justice, the Pentagon."

Chaffetz is leaving Congress on June 30 after announcing last month that "the time has come for (my wife and I) to move on from this part of our life." The decision from the House's leading Republican watchdog to walk away from his position comes as his party has enjoyed control of the White House, Senate and Congress. But despite conservatives being in power, Chaffetz said his experience working with the current attorney general has actually been worse than working with Jeff Sessions' predecessor, Loretta Lynch.

"In many ways, it's almost worse because we're getting nothing, and that's terribly frustrating and, with all due respect, the attorney general has not changed at all," he added. "I find him to be worse than what I saw with Loretta Lynch in terms of releasing documents and making things available. I just, that's my experience, and that's not what I expected."

