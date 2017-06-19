Story highlights Jared Kushner to fly to Jerusalem and Ramallah

Kushner has extensive White House portfolio

(CNN) White House senior adviser Jared Kushner will travel to Israel and Ramallah in the West Bank this week.

Kushner will arrive Wednesday, meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, and then going to Ramallah to meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

The Kushner trip was first reported in the Wall Street Journal.

President Donald Trump has made it clear that working towards achieving a lasting peace agreement between the Israelis and Palestinians is a top priority for him, a White House official told CNN.

Trump has asked some of his most trusted advisers to spearhead that effort, including son-in-law Kushner and assistant to the President and Special Representative for International Negotiations Jason Greenblatt. The two men work closely together.