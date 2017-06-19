Ivanka Trump calls for tolerance after latest London attack

Story highlights At least one person was killed and 10 people were injured in the attack

Trump's father, President Donald Trump, has yet to comment on the tragedy

(CNN) Ivanka Trump called for building bridges with people of different faiths in the wake of the attack at a north London mosque.

At least one person was killed and 10 were injured in the latest terror attack to hit the UK this year.

"Sending love and prayers to the victims in #FinsburyPark London. We must stand united against hatred and extremism in all it's ugly forms," tweeted Trump, who is a top aide to her father, President Donald Trump.

She then followed with: "When I read about clashes around the world ... I am reminded it is within our power to build a bridge to be crossed," an excerpt from the forward to "The Alchemist."



"Even if my neighbor doesn't understand my religion or understand my politics, he can understand my story. If he can understand my story, then he's never too far from me. It is always within my power to build a bridge. There is always a chance for reconciliation, a chance that one day he and I will sit around a table together and put an end to our history of clashes. And on this day, he will tell me his story and I will tell him mine," she later posted on Facebook.

