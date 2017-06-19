Hear Jared Kushner speak

Breaking News

Story highlights

  • It is the first time many Americans have heard Kushner's voice
  • Kushner spoke Monday about efforts to update how the federal government functions

Washington (CNN)Jared Kushner, President Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, made some of his first public remarks since joining the administration when he spoke Monday at an event for the American Technology Council.

It is the first time many Americans have heard Kushner's voice. Despite his White House role, Kushner has remained in the background, not appearing on television for interviews or tweeting, even though he has a verified account. Last month, when his wife Ivanka Trump, who also serves as a top Trump aide, was interviewed by CBS, he declined an invitation to join.
Our earlier story Kushner&#39;s role at the White House and how rare it is to hear his voice.
Kushner spoke Monday about efforts to update how the federal government functions, addressing fellow members of the Trump administration and business leaders, including Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Apple CEO Tim Cook.
    "Before I came to Washington, many warned me the bureaucracy would resist any change that we tried to implement," he said. "So far, I've found exactly the opposite."
    Kushner said government working together with the private sector would "provide citizen services in a way that has never happened before."