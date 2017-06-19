Washington (CNN) Senate Democrats will move to bring the chamber to a halt Monday night to protest the Republicans' closed-door process to gut Obamacare in the coming days, according to a senior Democratic aide.

Democrats plan to object to routine requests to let the chamber operate -- whether it's scheduling votes or allowing committees to meet for extended hearings -- in a move aimed at escalating the fight over health care.

The Democratic base has been pushing senators to take a tougher approach on health care, but doing so could eviscerate the bipartisan atmosphere that existed after last week's violent attacks against lawmakers at a Congressional Baseball Game practice.

Senate Republicans are trying to get cut a deal among their own members, and are expected to bring the measure directly to the floor as early as next week -- and avoid committee hearings and votes.