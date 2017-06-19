EPA ends employee gym membership subsidy

Story highlights The EPA said the benefits cost the agency about $900,000 per year

An official told CNN that the move came after employees in Las Vegas billed the agency $15k worth of gym memberships

Washington (CNN) The Trump administration is ending a program which subsidizes gym memberships for Environmental Protection Agency employees.

"We have ended taxpayer-funded fitness centers at EPA; a program that was costing American taxpayers $900,000 per year," EPA spokesperson Jahan Wilcox told CNN in a statement. "Disinvestment in using federal funds for EPA fitness centers will allow the agency to invest this money in core activities to protect the environment."

An EPA official told CNN that the move came after EPA employees in Las Vegas billed the agency $15,000 worth of yearly gym memberships at the Las Vegas 24 Hour Fitness, even though they had free access to the University of Las Vegas gym. The 24 Hour Fitness chain has more than five locations in Las Vegas, which offer varying amenities like indoor lap pool, steam room, sauna, group exercise classes and a full-sized basketball court.

The memberships cost $399 each per year for 37 employees, according to an expense document obtained by CNN.