(CNN) Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer blasted the Republican plans to repeal and replace Obamacare and kicked off a series of procedural moves for Democrats to take in order to hold the Senate floor Monday night in protest.

Democrats' coordinated effort doesn't actually stall any work that's being done on the bill; it's considered more a night of theatrics for Democrats. But Democrats are attempting to draw attention to the behind-closed-door process that Republicans are taking in drafting the bill.

Democrats are mostly hitting Republicans for not holding open hearings as the bill is being drawn up. "We will fight hard to prevent this bill from occurring. We will use the procedural means we have -- small as they might be," Schumer said.

Using tactics like parliamentary inquiries and unanimous consent requests, Democrats are drawing comparison to the process used to usher in Obamacare.

For example, Schumer used a parliamentary inquiry to ask on the floor how many days the Senate was in executive session to debate Obamacare. With the answer ready at their fingertips, the Republican presiding officer in the chamber -- this time it was Sen. Joni Ernst -- read out loud that the Senate was in executive session for 25 days.

