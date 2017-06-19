Story highlights "We have the patience, the resistance" to wait out Trump, said Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez

Rodriguez said Cuba has no intention of meeting Trump's demands

Havana (CNN) In the first response by a Cuban official to a new, harsher Cuba policy unveiled by President Donald Trump last week, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said Monday that the island's government would not buckle to the new sanctions.

"We have the patience, the resistance" to wait out Trump, said Rodriguez, who delivered the remarks in Vienna, Austria, as part of a European tour.

"These measures reinforce our patriotism," Rodriguez said, giving the clearest signal yet that the Cuban government would meet Trump's harder line with their own tough talk.

Surrounded by a crowd of conservative Cuban exiles in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood, Trump on Friday said he was fulfilling a campaign promise to roll back the Obama administration's opening with the communist nation.

"Now that I am President, we will expose the crimes of the Castro regime," Trump told the crowd, who interrupted him several times to chant, "USA!"

