Hellyer: What we say about Muslims matters

Dr. H.A. Hellyer (@hahellyer), senior nonresident fellow at the Atlantic Council (DC) and the Royal United Services Institute (London), is author of "Muslims of Europe: The 'Other' Europeans" and "A Revolution Undone: Egypt's Road Beyond Revolt." The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) As the UK and the world process what happened in London's Finsbury Park, it's important we learn the right lessons. How did we get to this place, where a man literally runs down Muslim worshippers leaving prayer?

This tragic event is instructive -- in how we as a society relate to it, how we deal with the aftermath and in how we can avoid denial.

H.A. Hellyer

The number of people who want to mow down Muslims as they come home from prayer are very few in our country. But those who want to engage in a cultural war against Muslims and Islam are far more numerous. The latter doesn't necessarily lead to the former -- but we are dishonest and kidding ourselves if we insist there is nothing in common between them.

We tend to forget history far too quickly. The attacker today didn't come out of nowhere. Only a few years ago, one of the most devastating attacks on European soil took place at the hands of a white supremacist, Anders Breivik , in Norway.

Individual assaults on Muslims and mosques take place, alas, on a very regular basis -- the "Tell MAMA" organization that tracks such attacks reports this with great detail. The anti-Jewish rhetoric that so infested our continent in the 1920s and 1930s bears dangerously close similarities to the anti-Muslim bombast that is common today. We're not talking a new Holocaust, even though we should remember that it wasn't that long ago that the genocide of Bosnian Muslims took place.