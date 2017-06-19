Russia condemns US downing of Syrian warplane

Story highlights Action helps terrorists, Russian official says.

US says plane dropped bombs near SDF forces

Moscow (CNN) A day after a US Navy fighter jet shot down a Syrian warplane, Russia says it has stopped using a key communication channel set up to avoid conflict between US and Russian forces in Syria.

Amping up rhetoric against US actions in the area, Russia said Monday it will consider aircraft west of the Euphrates River "air targets" and track them by air and on land.

The Defense Ministry explained the move by saying it will stop abiding by its military cooperation agreement with the US in Syria.

And a top Russian official called the US downing of the Syrian plane an act of aggression that assists terrorists.

A senior US defense official tells CNN the so-called "de-confliction line" remains open with Russia. The official also says the US does not believe Russia is targeting US planes at this time.

