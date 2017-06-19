A veggie by any other name may actually get eaten

Story highlights Adults were more likely to eat vegetables with deliciously descriptive adjectives on the labels

The same method has been successfully used with kids in school cafeterias

(CNN) Labeling food with indulgent words may make people feel more satisfied when eating, says another study

Putting descriptive indulgent words in front of vegetables -- such as "dynamite," "rich," " sweet sizzlin' " and "tangy" -- may help adults take and eat more of the food group, according to a study published this week

The study, published in the medical journal JAMA Internal Medicine, found that giving vegetables certain descriptive labels caused more students and staff at Stanford University to choose vegetables during lunch -- even though there was no difference in the way the vegetables were prepared.

The vegetables were labeled in one of four ways: basic, healthy restrictive, healthy positive or indulgent.

The basic description just listed the vegetable name, like corn or zucchini. The healthy restrictive category used words such as reduced-sodium corn or lighter-choice zucchini. Descriptions like vitamin-rich corn and nutritious green zucchini were used for the healthy positive. And indulgent was reserved for descriptions like rich buttery roasted sweet corn and slow-roasted caramelized zucchini bites.

