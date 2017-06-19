Breaking News

A veggie by any other name may actually get eaten

By Victoria Knight, CNN

Updated 3:48 AM ET, Mon June 19, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Not eating enough fruit led to to an estimated 7.5% diet-related &quot;cardiometabolic deaths&quot; in 2012, the researchers said in &lt;a href=&quot;http://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2608221&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a recent study in JAMA&lt;/a&gt;. Two servings of fruit are recommended each day. A serving would equal one whole fruit, such as an entire banana, or one cup equivalent.
Photos: Which of your food habits is most dangerous?
Not eating enough fruit led to to an estimated 7.5% diet-related "cardiometabolic deaths" in 2012, the researchers said in a recent study in JAMA. Two servings of fruit are recommended each day. A serving would equal one whole fruit, such as an entire banana, or one cup equivalent.
Hide Caption
1 of 10
Vegetables are another necessary part of a healthy diet, with a recommendation of 2½ cups each day. Not eating enough vegetables led to to an estimated 7.6% of diet-related deaths, such as heart disease, stroke and type 2 diabetes, in 2012. Overall, a larger proportion of men than women died early due to diet-related causes, which researchers say is consistent with generally unhealthier eating habits of men.
Photos: Which of your food habits is most dangerous?
Vegetables are another necessary part of a healthy diet, with a recommendation of 2½ cups each day. Not eating enough vegetables led to to an estimated 7.6% of diet-related deaths, such as heart disease, stroke and type 2 diabetes, in 2012. Overall, a larger proportion of men than women died early due to diet-related causes, which researchers say is consistent with generally unhealthier eating habits of men.
Hide Caption
2 of 10
Nuts and seeds are high-protein foods that naturally come in nutrient-dense forms. The recommendation for healthy eating includes 5.5 ounces of protein-rich foods, such as walnuts, each day. Not eating enough nuts and seeds led to an estimated 8.5% of diet-related cardiometabolic deaths in 2012.
Photos: Which of your food habits is most dangerous?
Nuts and seeds are high-protein foods that naturally come in nutrient-dense forms. The recommendation for healthy eating includes 5.5 ounces of protein-rich foods, such as walnuts, each day. Not eating enough nuts and seeds led to an estimated 8.5% of diet-related cardiometabolic deaths in 2012.
Hide Caption
3 of 10
A healthy diet includes eating whole grains (such as brown rice, quinoa, buckwheat and oats) while limiting your intake of refined grains (white rice and white flour) and products made with refined grains, such as bread and pasta. Too few whole grains (and too many refined grains) led to to an estimated 5.9% of all diet-related deaths due to heart problems, stroke and diabetes during 2012.
Photos: Which of your food habits is most dangerous?
A healthy diet includes eating whole grains (such as brown rice, quinoa, buckwheat and oats) while limiting your intake of refined grains (white rice and white flour) and products made with refined grains, such as bread and pasta. Too few whole grains (and too many refined grains) led to to an estimated 5.9% of all diet-related deaths due to heart problems, stroke and diabetes during 2012.
Hide Caption
4 of 10
Oils provide essential fatty acids and vitamin E. Oils, which are liquid at room temperature, should replace solid fats, such as butter, rather than being added to the diet. Not replacing solid fats with oils led to to an estimated 2.3% of all diet-related deaths caused by heart disease, stroke and type 2 diabetes during 2012.
Photos: Which of your food habits is most dangerous?
Oils provide essential fatty acids and vitamin E. Oils, which are liquid at room temperature, should replace solid fats, such as butter, rather than being added to the diet. Not replacing solid fats with oils led to to an estimated 2.3% of all diet-related deaths caused by heart disease, stroke and type 2 diabetes during 2012.
Hide Caption
5 of 10
Seafood is rich in omega-3 fats, which are good for your heart and brain. Not eating enough seafood led to to an estimated 7.8% of diet-related deaths due to cardiometabolic factors during 2012. For the general population, dietary guidelines recommend 8 ounces a week of a variety of seafood.
Photos: Which of your food habits is most dangerous?
Seafood is rich in omega-3 fats, which are good for your heart and brain. Not eating enough seafood led to to an estimated 7.8% of diet-related deaths due to cardiometabolic factors during 2012. For the general population, dietary guidelines recommend 8 ounces a week of a variety of seafood.
Hide Caption
6 of 10
The leading diet-related factor linked to a death caused by heart disease, stroke or type 2 diabetes was high sodium. Eating too much salty food led to an estimated 9.5% of all diet-related deaths in 2012. People over the age of 65, in particular, were most likely to be victims this tiny yet mighty killer.
Photos: Which of your food habits is most dangerous?
The leading diet-related factor linked to a death caused by heart disease, stroke or type 2 diabetes was high sodium. Eating too much salty food led to an estimated 9.5% of all diet-related deaths in 2012. People over the age of 65, in particular, were most likely to be victims this tiny yet mighty killer.
Hide Caption
7 of 10
Too much red meat led to to an estimated 4.2% of diabetes-related deaths during 2012. It&#39;s included in the recommended 5.5 daily ounces of protein-rich foods. In addition to protein, meat provides important nutrients such as iron, copper, zinc, selenium, choline, phosphorous, B vitamins (including niacin and riboflavin), vitamin D and vitamin E.
Photos: Which of your food habits is most dangerous?
Too much red meat led to to an estimated 4.2% of diabetes-related deaths during 2012. It's included in the recommended 5.5 daily ounces of protein-rich foods. In addition to protein, meat provides important nutrients such as iron, copper, zinc, selenium, choline, phosphorous, B vitamins (including niacin and riboflavin), vitamin D and vitamin E.
Hide Caption
8 of 10
Deaths related to processed meats were higher among men than women. Too much processed meat, including bacon, led to to an estimated 8.2% of all diet-related deaths, primarily heart disease and diabetes, during 2012.
Photos: Which of your food habits is most dangerous?
Deaths related to processed meats were higher among men than women. Too much processed meat, including bacon, led to to an estimated 8.2% of all diet-related deaths, primarily heart disease and diabetes, during 2012.
Hide Caption
9 of 10
More men than women contributed to the total deaths associated with drinking too many sugar-sweetened beverages. Too many sugary beverages led to to an estimated 7.4% of all early, diet-related deaths during 2012. For people between the ages of 25 and 64, sodas and other sugary drinks were associated with early deaths more than any other single dietary factor.
Photos: Which of your food habits is most dangerous?
More men than women contributed to the total deaths associated with drinking too many sugar-sweetened beverages. Too many sugary beverages led to to an estimated 7.4% of all early, diet-related deaths during 2012. For people between the ages of 25 and 64, sodas and other sugary drinks were associated with early deaths more than any other single dietary factor.
Hide Caption
10 of 10
Fruit stock Vegetables stock Nuts seeds stockbuckwheat grain stockOlive oil stockShrimp stocksalt stockRed meat stock baconsoda stock

Story highlights

  • Adults were more likely to eat vegetables with deliciously descriptive adjectives on the labels
  • The same method has been successfully used with kids in school cafeterias

(CNN)Labeling food with indulgent words may make people feel more satisfied when eating, says another study

Putting descriptive indulgent words in front of vegetables -- such as "dynamite," "rich," " sweet sizzlin' " and "tangy" -- may help adults take and eat more of the food group, according to a study published this week.
The study, published in the medical journal JAMA Internal Medicine, found that giving vegetables certain descriptive labels caused more students and staff at Stanford University to choose vegetables during lunch -- even though there was no difference in the way the vegetables were prepared.
    The vegetables were labeled in one of four ways: basic, healthy restrictive, healthy positive or indulgent.
    Are Germans leading a vegan revolution?
    Are Germans leading a vegan revolution?
    The basic description just listed the vegetable name, like corn or zucchini. The healthy restrictive category used words such as reduced-sodium corn or lighter-choice zucchini. Descriptions like vitamin-rich corn and nutritious green zucchini were used for the healthy positive. And indulgent was reserved for descriptions like rich buttery roasted sweet corn and slow-roasted caramelized zucchini bites.
    Read More
    Brad Turnwald, a doctoral psychology student at Stanford University and lead author of the study, found that making the labels indulgent increased the number of people who chose to put the vegetables on their plate, as well as the amount of vegetables consumed.
    Vegetables labeled indulgently were 25% more likely be taken than basic-labeled. There was an even bigger difference in the numbers between healthy positive, healthy restrictive and indulgent. Thirty-five percent more people took indulgently labeled vegetables over healthy positive-labeled vegetables, and 41% more took indulgently labeled vegetables over those labeled healthy restrictive.
    The healthiest ways to cook veggies and boost nutrition
    The healthiest ways to cook veggies and boost nutrition
    "We think that the indulgent labeling aligns more with people's motivations," Turnwald said. "That they're looking for something tasty when they want to eat. And that's why it works."
    The study was conducted over the course of an academic quarter at Stanford, in a large cafeteria serving about 600 people during weekday lunches. Research assistants counted the number of diners taking vegetables by dressing as members of the cafeteria staff. The amount of vegetables diners took from self-serve containers was weighed by actual members of the cafeteria staff.
    Brian Wansink, director of the Cornell University Food and Brand Lab, said the study confirmed what he and others have found in similar studies done at elementary schools, high schools and adult cafeterias: Changing the descriptions of vegetables can make us more likely to both choose them, and eat them.
    &#39;Ugly&#39; vegetables: Trendy, tasty, and good for you, too
    'Ugly' vegetables: Trendy, tasty, and good for you, too
    "People taste what they expect to taste," said Wansink, who was not involved in this research study. "If we think food is crunchy, we rate it as crunchy afterwards. So if you make food look more exciting or sound exciting, people are more likely to take it."
    Turnwald emphasizes that no matter the wording, the vegetable descriptions were always accurate.
    "We're certainly not trying to trick people into eating more vegetables," he said. "What the labels did in this case was shift people's attention to the indulgent and tasty characteristics of the vegetables, instead of focusing so much on the healthy components of the vegetables. No matter what condition it was, we were always making true statements about the vegetables."
    One limitation of the study was that Turnwald and his research team could not measure how much of the vegetables the individual diners actually ate. However, a previous study by Wansink found that people usually eat about 92% of the food they serve themselves. Turnwald suggested that another study could attempt to measure the amount of vegetables diners ate by weighing what was left behind in the trash, though he admits that could be tricky.
    Join the conversation

    See the latest news and share your comments with CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter.

    Turnwald's adviser, Alia Crum, an assistant professor of psychology at Stanford, is doing even more research on mindsets. In a previous study, she found that people who thought they were drinking an indulgent milkshake were more physiologically satisfied than those who thought they were drinking a healthier shake.
    For Turnwald, changing mindsets through new labels is key to more people eating vegetables.
    "We really need to think about this as a way to start changing the culture," he said. "The way that we talk about healthy foods -- it shouldn't be so negative and so depriving and so focused on health. It should be focused on the flavor and the taste, because that's how we talk about all the other foods that we know and love."