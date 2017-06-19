J.K. Rowling corrected a Finsbury Park attack headline

(CNN) J.K. Rowling is no stranger to speaking up on Twitter, and she did so again on Monday morning.

A terror attack in London left one man dead and several others injured after a van drove into pedestrians outside Finsbury Park Mosque after the end of evening prayers. In the hours after the attack, Rowling tweeted a screen shot of a headline from the Daily Mail, which referred to the attacker as the "white van driver."

"The Mail has misspelled 'terrorist' as 'white van driver,' Rowling wrote. "Now let's discuss how he was radicalised."

The Mail has misspelled 'terrorist' as 'white van driver.' Now let's discuss how he was radicalised. pic.twitter.com/HPw2czZiV9 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 19, 2017

The headline has since been updated and now calls the suspect a "terror attacker."

Rowling's tweets and re-tweets throughout the morning continued to focus on the different definitions of "radicalization." One tweet showed a collage of British tabloid headlines, all referring to Muslims in different negative ways.

