J.K. Rowling corrected a Finsbury Park attack headline

(CNN)J.K. Rowling is no stranger to speaking up on Twitter, and she did so again on Monday morning.
A terror attack in London left one man dead and several others injured after a van drove into pedestrians outside Finsbury Park Mosque after the end of evening prayers. In the hours after the attack, Rowling tweeted a screen shot of a headline from the Daily Mail, which referred to the attacker as the "white van driver."
"The Mail has misspelled 'terrorist' as 'white van driver,' Rowling wrote. "Now let's discuss how he was radicalised."
The headline has since been updated and now calls the suspect a "terror attacker."
Rowling's tweets and re-tweets throughout the morning continued to focus on the different definitions of "radicalization." One tweet showed a collage of British tabloid headlines, all referring to Muslims in different negative ways.
The author's commentary had a common theme: To her, there is a notable double standard of how people react to terror attacks carried out by Muslims as opposed to those of another religion.
Police said all of the victims were members of the Muslim community.
The incident is being investigated as a terrorist attack and has been referred to as such by UK Prime Minister Theresa May. But some news organizations, as Rowling was quick to point out, didn't get the memo.