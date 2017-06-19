Car rams police van on Champs-Elysees, armed suspect dead

Story highlights Five attacks in four months on security forces in Paris

Paris prosecutor's office opens anti-terror probe

Paris (CNN) Tourists strolling along Paris' famous Champs-Elysees boulevard watched in horror as a car rammed into a police van Monday afternoon -- and some witnessed the car burst into flames as police grabbed the man inside and put him on the ground.

The armed driver deliberately plowed into the police vehicle, authorities said, and he later died.

"We were waiting to cross the street and suddenly heard an explosion and the car was in flames," said Eugenio Morcilla, who captured video after the collision. "The police acted very quickly."

@rtve el momento después de la explosión del coche en #ChampsElysees, forcejean con el sospechoso para sacarlo pic.twitter.com/o4km0SByTJ — Eugenio Morcillo (@elugeescojonudo) June 19, 2017

It's the latest in a series of terror attacks this year against security forces in the French capital. The Paris prosecutor's office has opened an anti-terror investigation into Monday's incident.

"Once again, France's security forces have been targeted in an attempted attack on the Champs Elysées," French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb told reporters on Monday.

Police officers and pedestrians stand by a sealed-off area of the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris after a car crashed into a police van Monday.

