Car rams police van on Champs-Elysees

By Melissa Bell, CNN

Updated 10:58 AM ET, Mon June 19, 2017

    Car rams police truck on iconic Paris street

Paris (CNN)A car rammed into a mobile police unit Monday on the iconic Champs-Elysees in central Paris, police said on Twitter.

It was not immediately clear if the ramming was intentional.
About 20 police vans and multiple armed police surrounded a man on the ground.
Authorities advised people to avoid the area.
    In April, a man shot at police officers on the Champs-Elysees, killing one officer and wounding two others. Police shot and killed Karim Cheurfi as he tried to escape on the busy tourist boulevard.
    Developing story. More to come.