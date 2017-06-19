Story highlights Police chief says the toll may yet rise as the investigation continues

"Nothing could have prepared me" he says of scenes inside tower

London (CNN) At least 79 people are dead or missing and presumed dead following the fire that tore through the 24-story Grenfell Tower in London, police have said.

Metropolitan Police Commander Stuart Cundy told a press conference Monday that only five victims have been formally identified so far, and the death toll may change.

"Sadly for many families they have lost more than one family member," said Cundy, who added that the "painstaking" search and recovery operation is proceeding as quickly as possible, but may take "many many weeks."

The burnt-out shell of Grenfell Tower on Friday.

Cundy explained that one of the reasons identification has been so difficult is because dental records are needed from victims who hailed from different countries around the world.

However, five people who were originally reported as missing have since been found safe and well.

Read More