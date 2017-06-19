Story highlights Several signs saying 'stop taking selfies' have been posted around the site

Expert: 'There's always been a tendency to make yourself part of the action'

(CNN) Residents who live near Grenfell Tower in London have expressed heartbreak and outrage after spotting visitors taking selfies at the site of last week's deadly fire.

Signs have been erected near the site pleading with visitors to "stop taking pictures please" and "stop taking selfies."

#GrenfellTower



This sign placed under the Westway this morning. Its kind of depressing that this even needs to be said.#Selfies pic.twitter.com/lNOU9SEJxL — Guy Smallman (@GuySmallman) June 18, 2017

"Not a tourist attraction," other signs proclaim. It's not clear who created the signs or when they were first posted. The signs also don't appear to be created by the same person.

Natasha Gordon, a London resident who said her family and friends lived in the tower, said she has seen visitors take photos in front of the tower's charred remains.

"There have been loads [of people]," she told CNN. "People taking this as a party, disrespectfully coming to take photos without even so much as leaving flowers or a card."

Read More