Story highlights A van hit pedestrians in the North London borough of Islington Monday local time

The attack took place in the Finsbury Park neighborhood, home to a number of mosques

(CNN) The area of London where a vehicle hit pedestrians early Monday local time is ethnically diverse and home to a large Muslim community.

Eyewitness Cynthia Vanzella said it was a mixed community, with people from many different countries and cultures. "We all live perfectly fine," she said.

"I never saw anything nowhere close to this happen at all. We have a church in one road, an evangelic church in another and a mosque across the road as well. And everybody ... lives fine. We never had any problem at all in here."

Islington's Seven Sisters Road area -- the scene of the attack -- is home to at least four mosques, and would have likely been filled with worshipers leaving late-night taraweeh prayers -- special prayers during the holy month of Ramadan -- and heading back towards the Finsbury Park Underground station.

