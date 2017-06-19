These kindergartners had the best reactions to 'Wonder Woman'

Story highlights A Tumblr post of kindergartners' 11 reactions to "Wonder Woman" has charmed the Internet

One little boy has asked his parents for a Wonder Woman lunchbox

(CNN) For one kindergarten class, "Wonder Woman" is already changing the way they view the world.

Patty Jenkins, who directed the blockbuster movie, recently shared a list of how it's affected youngsters at one school. In 11 bullet points, the original author detailed the reactions of kindergartners in her class in the days after "Wonder Woman premiered.

"I work at a kindergarten and this is a collection of cute Wonder Woman related things that happened within a week of the movie being released," the post begins.

Among them:

"On Monday, a boy who was obsessed with Iron Man told me he had asked his parents for a new Wonder Woman lunchbox."

"A little girl said, 'When I grow up I want to speak hundreds of languages like Diana.'"

"A boy threw his candy wrapping in the floor and a 5-year-old girl screamed 'DON'T POLLUTE YOU IDIOT, THAT IS WHY THERE ARE NO MEN IN TEMYSCIRA [sic].'"

Read More