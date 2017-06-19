Miles Teller arrested for public intoxication

(CNN) Miles Teller was arrested for public intoxication Sunday, according to San Diego, California police.

The actor, however, took to Twitter to offer his own account of the incident, including denying he was arrested.

"Went down to SD to see my buddy before he deployed. I wasn't arrested I was detained bc there was no evidence to charge me with a crime," Teller wrote in a tweet on Monday. "Don't believe everything you read, especially from a third party entertainment news source trying to get clicks. Appreciate the concern."

According to TMZ, which first reported Teller's arrest, a police officer approached the 30-year-old and his friends early Sunday morning after Teller appeared to struggle to stand.

The officer reportedly offered to take Teller to a detox center, but the "War Dogs" actor refused.

