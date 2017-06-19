Jonah Hill's dramatic weight loss is #goals

Story highlights
(CNN)Jonah Hill's new bod might be the biggest surprise of the summer.
The actor stepped out over the weekend looking almost unrecognizable.
Hill's followers immediately began commenting on social media that his fit overhaul was inspiring.
"Jonah hill is weight loss goals.. bruuuh," one user wrote.
"My motivation for weight loss is skinny Jonah Hill," tweeted another Hill fan.
Hill's weight has fluctuated over the years. He gained 40 pounds for his role in the 2015 film "War Dogs."
Hill credits his recent slim down to some advice from his pal and "21 Jump Street" co-star, Channing Tatum.
"I wanted to get in better shape, so I called Channing Tatum and said, 'Hey, if I ate less and go to a trainer, will I get in better shape?'" Hill said during an interview on "The Tonight Show." "Yes, you dumb mother****er, of course you will. It's the simplest thing in the entire world."
Clearly, it worked!