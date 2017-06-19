Jonah Hill's dramatic weight loss is #goals

Story highlights Jonah Hill is showing off a slimmer figure

(CNN) Jonah Hill's new bod might be the biggest surprise of the summer.

The actor stepped out over the weekend looking almost unrecognizable.

Hill's followers immediately began commenting on social media that his fit overhaul was inspiring.

"Jonah hill is weight loss goals.. bruuuh," one user wrote.

Jonah hill is weight loss goals.. bruuuh 😵 pic.twitter.com/KSDMwRGYMt — Mark (@Mmartinez94Mark) June 16, 2017

"My motivation for weight loss is skinny Jonah Hill," tweeted another Hill fan.

