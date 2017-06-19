Breaking News

'Big Brother': New cast revealed

Updated 2:06 PM ET, Mon June 19, 2017

Ramsess Soto is one of the house guests on season 19 of the CBS reality series "Big Brother." Here's who else is in the cast:
Jessica Graf
Jessica Graf
Dominique Cooper
Dominique Cooper
Josh Martinez
Josh Martinez
Alex Ow
Alex Ow
Elena Davies
Elena Davies
Christmas Abbott
Christmas Abbott
Raven Walton
Raven Walton
Jillian Parker
Jillian Parker
Cody Nickson
Cody Nickson
Megan Lowder
Megan Lowder
Matthew Clines
Matthew Clines
Cameron Heard
Cameron Heard
Mark Jansen
Mark Jansen
Kevin Schlehuber
Kevin Schlehuber
Jason Dent
Jason Dent
