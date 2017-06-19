'Big Brother': New cast revealed

'Big Brother': New cast revealedUpdated 2:06 PM ET, Mon June 19, 2017 Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds. Photos: Ramsess Soto is one of the house guests on season 19 of the CBS reality series "Big Brother." Here's who else is in the cast: Hide Caption 1 of 16 Photos: Jessica GrafHide Caption 2 of 16 Photos: Dominique Cooper Hide Caption 3 of 16 Photos: Josh Martinez Hide Caption 4 of 16 Photos: Alex Ow Hide Caption 5 of 16 Photos: Elena DaviesHide Caption 6 of 16 Photos: Christmas Abbott Hide Caption 7 of 16 Photos: Raven Walton Hide Caption 8 of 16 Photos: Jillian ParkerHide Caption 9 of 16 Photos: Cody NicksonHide Caption 10 of 16 Photos: Megan Lowder Hide Caption 11 of 16 Photos: Matthew ClinesHide Caption 12 of 16 Photos: Cameron Heard Hide Caption 13 of 16 Photos: Mark Jansen Hide Caption 14 of 16 Photos: Kevin Schlehuber Hide Caption 15 of 16 Photos: Jason Dent Hide Caption 16 of 16More from EntertainmentJonah Hill's dramatic weight loss is #goalsBeyoncé and Jay Z welcome twins'Big Brother': New cast revealedThese kindergartners had the best reactions to 'Wonder Woman''Bachelor in Paradise' couple Carly Waddell, Evan Bass get married in Mexico