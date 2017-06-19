Breaking News

Carrie Fisher had cocaine, other drugs in her system when she died

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 5:54 PM ET, Mon June 19, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

carrie fisher death reid holmes segment_00003804
carrie fisher death reid holmes segment_00003804

    JUST WATCHED

    The legacy of Carrie Fisher

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(11 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Toxicology report listed presence of several drugs
  • Fisher's daughter released statement about her mother's struggles

(CNN)Carrie Fisher had multiple drugs in her system when she went into cardiac arrest on a flight and later died, according to a full autopsy report.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner concluded that "sleep apnea and other undetermined factors" contributed to Fisher's death in December at the age of 60. The autopsy report notes the significance of the "multiple substances that were detected in Fisher's blood and tissue" with regard to the cause of death could not be established.
Related: Coroner releases findings in Carrie Fisher's death
    A press release from the coroner's office issued Friday mentioned that drugs were found in Fisher's system, but it was not detailed.
    The toxicology review released Monday found evidence that Fisher may have ingested cocaine within 72 hours of falling ill. Heroin and methadone were also cited, along with "remote exposure to MDMA."
    Read More
    MDMA is commonly known as the drug ecstasy.
    Fisher was open about her battles with substance abuse and mental illness, writing about them in her memoirs.
    Her daughter, actress Billie Lourd, released a statement last week acknowledging her mother's struggles.
    "My mom battled drug addiction and mental illness her entire life," Lourd said. "She ultimately died of it. She was purposefully open in all of her work about the social stigmas surrounding these diseases."