(CNN) Carrie Fisher had multiple drugs in her system when she went into cardiac arrest on a flight and later died, according to a full autopsy report.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner concluded that "sleep apnea and other undetermined factors" contributed to Fisher's death in December at the age of 60. The autopsy report notes the significance of the "multiple substances that were detected in Fisher's blood and tissue" with regard to the cause of death could not be established.

A press release from the coroner's office issued Friday mentioned that drugs were found in Fisher's system, but it was not detailed.

The toxicology review released Monday found evidence that Fisher may have ingested cocaine within 72 hours of falling ill. Heroin and methadone were also cited, along with "remote exposure to MDMA."

