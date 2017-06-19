'Big Brother': New cast revealed

Breaking News

Julie Chen hosts "Big Brother" on CBS.

(CNN)CBS has announced the new cast of "Big Brother."

Season 19 of the reality franchise returns with a two-night premiere on June 28 and 29.
Here are the 16 contestants who will live sequestered in a house and compete in challenges with the hopes of winning $500,000:

    Christmas Abbott (35)

    Hometown: Lynchburg, Virginia
    Current City: Raleigh, North Carolina
    Occupation: Fitness superstar

    Matthew Clines (33)

    Hometown: Arlington, Virginia
    Current City: Arlington, Virginia
    Occupation: Renovation consultant

    Dominique Cooper (30; turns 31 on 7/11/17)

    Hometown: Tuskegee, Alabama
    Current City: Woodbridge, Virginia
    Occupation: Government engineer

    Elena Davies (26; turns 27 on 8/19/17)

    Hometown: Fort Worth, Texas
    Current City: Dallas, Texas
    Occupation: Radio personality

    Jason Dent (37; turns 38 on 7/12/17)

    Hometown: Humeston, Iowa
    Current City: Humeston, Iowa
    Occupation: Rodeo clown

    Jessica Graf (26)

    Hometown: Cranston, Rhode Island
    Current City: Los Angeles, California
    Occupation: VIP concierge

    Cameron Heard (24; turns 25 on 8/27/17)

    Hometown: North Aurora, Illinois
    Current City: Woodridge, Illinois
    Occupation: Microbiologist

    Mark Jansen (26)

    Hometown: Grand Island, New York
    Current City: Grand Island, New York
    Occupation: Personal trainer

    Megan Lowder (28)

    Hometown: Cathedral City, California
    Current City: Phoenix, Arizona
    Occupation: Dog walker

    Josh Martinez (23)

    Hometown: Miami, Florida
    Current City: Homestead, Florida
    Occupation: Hair care sales

    Cody Nickson (32)

    Hometown: Lake Mills, Iowa
    Current City: Plano, Texas
    Occupation: Construction sales rep

    Alex Ow (28)

    Hometown: Thousand Oaks, California
    Current City: Camarillo, California
    Occupation: Eco-Friendly marketing rep

    Jillian Parker (24)

    Hometown: Celebration, Florida
    Current City: Las Vegas, Nevada
    Occupation: Timeshare sales rep

    Kevin Schlehuber (55; turns 56 on 8/7/17)

    Hometown: Boston, Massachusetts
    Current City: Boston, Massachusetts
    Occupation: Stay-At-Home dad

    Ramses Soto (21)

    Hometown: Grand Rapids, Michigan
    Current City: Grand Rapids, Michigan
    Occupation: Cosplay artist

    Raven Walton (23)

    Hometown: DeValls Bluff, Arkansas
    Current City: DeValls Bluff, Arkansas
    Occupation: Dance teacher