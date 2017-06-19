'Big Brother': New cast revealed

Story highlights Series returns with two-part premiere

The 16 contestants range in age from 21 to 55

(CNN) CBS has announced the new cast of "Big Brother."

Season 19 of the reality franchise returns with a two-night premiere on June 28 and 29.

Here are the 16 contestants who will live sequestered in a house and compete in challenges with the hopes of winning $500,000:

Christmas Abbott (35)

Hometown: Lynchburg, Virginia

Read More