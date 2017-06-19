Story highlights "Bachelor in Paradise" stars, Carly Waddell and Evan Bass tied the knot in front of ABC cameras

(CNN) It's a match made in reality TV heaven.

"Bachelor in Paradise" stars, Carly Waddell and Evan Bass, tied the knot this weekend in front of family, friends and of course, ABC cameras.

The nuptials took place at the Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta resort in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, not too far from the set of "Bachelor in Paradise" season four, which was recently suspended due to an incident of alleged misconduct involving "Bachelorette" star, Corinne Olympios and "Bachelor" star, DeMario Jackson.

Waddell and Bass met on season three of the reality show , which takes former "Bachelor" and "Bachelorette" contestants to Mexico in hopes of helping them find love.

