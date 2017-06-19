Breaking News

Hospital designs that are changing the way you're cared for

By Elizabeth Stamp, CNN

Updated 2:14 AM ET, Mon June 19, 2017

Rooms at Jacobs Medical Center, which was devised by Yazdani Studio of CannonDesign, are equipped with iPads that allow patients to customize the space.
Jacobs Medical Center, California by Yazdani StudioRooms at Jacobs Medical Center, which was devised by Yazdani Studio of CannonDesign, are equipped with iPads that allow patients to customize the space.
Floor-to-ceiling windows give even internal floor spaces, such as nurse stations, access to daylight.
Jacobs Medical Center, California by Yazdani StudioFloor-to-ceiling windows give even internal floor spaces, such as nurse stations, access to daylight.
A double-height atrium runs through through the Ballarat Community Health Primary Care Centre, which was conceived by DesignInc. The design incorporated internal gardens and recycled timber and brick.
Ballarat Community Health Primary Care Centre, Australia by DesignIncA double-height atrium runs through through the Ballarat Community Health Primary Care Centre, which was conceived by DesignInc. The design incorporated internal gardens and recycled timber and brick.
Sir Norman Foster devised a timber-and-glass building for the Maggie&#39;s Centre in his hometown of Manchester. The airy facility is surrounded by gardens by landscape designer Dan Pearson and features a greenhouse at the south end of the building.
Maggie's Centre, England by SnøhettaSir Norman Foster devised a timber-and-glass building for the Maggie's Centre in his hometown of Manchester. The airy facility is surrounded by gardens by landscape designer Dan Pearson and features a greenhouse at the south end of the building.
Perkins+Will transformed a 1980s office building into a state-of-the-art cancer facility. The firm added a courtyard to give each of the 18 infusion rooms a view of nature.
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York by Perkins + Will ArchitectsPerkins+Will transformed a 1980s office building into a state-of-the-art cancer facility. The firm added a courtyard to give each of the 18 infusion rooms a view of nature.
5G Studio Cooperative is behind this zinc-clad emergency room and urgent care center in Texas. The interior is flooded with light from floor-to-ceiling windows and multiple skylights.
Legacy ER-Allen, Texas by 5G Studio5G Studio Cooperative is behind this zinc-clad emergency room and urgent care center in Texas. The interior is flooded with light from floor-to-ceiling windows and multiple skylights.
&quot;We payed a lot of special attention to what would make families more comfortable. We have brought in the latest technology, not only scientific technology to monitor and care for patients, but also design technology using evidence based design,&quot; says Kathleen Silard, COO of Stamford Hospital, which was designed by EYP. The facility features relaxing spaces for patients and caregivers, including rooftop terraces and indoor and outdoor yoga areas.
Stamford Hospital, Conneticut by EYP Architecture & Engineering"We payed a lot of special attention to what would make families more comfortable. We have brought in the latest technology, not only scientific technology to monitor and care for patients, but also design technology using evidence based design," says Kathleen Silard, COO of Stamford Hospital, which was designed by EYP. The facility features relaxing spaces for patients and caregivers, including rooftop terraces and indoor and outdoor yoga areas.
The exterior of the Kaiser Permanente Radiation Oncology Center (also by Yazdani Studio of CannonDesign) features fritted glass that evokes a forest and provides both light and privacy.
Kaiser Permanente Radiation Oncology Center, California by CO ArchitectsThe exterior of the Kaiser Permanente Radiation Oncology Center (also by Yazdani Studio of CannonDesign) features fritted glass that evokes a forest and provides both light and privacy.
The Leed NC Gold building by architecture firm NBBJ was designed to take full advantage of its compact site. The architects maximized the number of patient beds, while optimizing the layout for staff.
Massachusetts General Hospital, Massachusetts by NBBJThe Leed NC Gold building by architecture firm NBBJ was designed to take full advantage of its compact site. The architects maximized the number of patient beds, while optimizing the layout for staff.
For this Upper East Side building, Skidmore, Owings &amp;amp; Merrill had to meet the needs of researchers, doctors, educators and patients.
Mount Sinai Hess Center for Science and Medicine, New York by SOM ArchitectureFor this Upper East Side building, Skidmore, Owings & Merrill had to meet the needs of researchers, doctors, educators and patients.
The firm created an integrated space designed to bring different disciplines together, while providing a calming environment for patients.
Mount Sinai Hess Center for Science and Medicine, New York by SOM ArchitectureThe firm created an integrated space designed to bring different disciplines together, while providing a calming environment for patients.
Wilson Architects brought the outdoors in with their design for the GP Clinic in Queensland, which includes fish ponds, vertical gardens, and a light-filled atrium.
Caboolture Super Clinic, Australia by Wilson ArchitectsWilson Architects brought the outdoors in with their design for the GP Clinic in Queensland, which includes fish ponds, vertical gardens, and a light-filled atrium.
For a dental clinic in Japan, iks design and MASS Co created a white structure punctuated with square windows and skylights. Wooden beams with embedded lights warm up the consultation room.
Yokoi Dental Clinic, Japan by iks designFor a dental clinic in Japan, iks design and MASS Co created a white structure punctuated with square windows and skylights. Wooden beams with embedded lights warm up the consultation room.
HMC Architects took inspiration from the landscape of California and high-end resorts for the design of the Lundquist Tower in Torrance. Extensive glazing showcases ocean views and natural materials create a soothing interior environment.
Torrance Memorial Medical Center Lundquist Tower, California by HMC ArchitectsHMC Architects took inspiration from the landscape of California and high-end resorts for the design of the Lundquist Tower in Torrance. Extensive glazing showcases ocean views and natural materials create a soothing interior environment.
In addition to a 315-inpatient bed hospital and an ambulatory care center, the 37-acre LEED Gold campus by HOK includes a farmers&#39; market, six healing gardens, and a green roof that supplies produce to the hospital and restaurant.
Eskenazi Health Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital, Indiana by HOKIn addition to a 315-inpatient bed hospital and an ambulatory care center, the 37-acre LEED Gold campus by HOK includes a farmers' market, six healing gardens, and a green roof that supplies produce to the hospital and restaurant.
Maggie&#39;s Centres, a collection of cancer support facilities on hospital campuses in the United Kingdom, Hong Kong and Japan, are known for their creative designs by &#39;starchitects&#39; such as Zaha Hadid, Frank Gehry and Sir Norman Foster.
Maggie's Centre, Oldham by dRMMMaggie's Centres, a collection of cancer support facilities on hospital campuses in the United Kingdom, Hong Kong and Japan, are known for their creative designs by 'starchitects' such as Zaha Hadid, Frank Gehry and Sir Norman Foster.
On June 9, Maggie&#39;s opened its latest center in Oldham, a town northeast of Manchester.
Maggie's Centre, Oldham by dRMMOn June 9, Maggie's opened its latest center in Oldham, a town northeast of Manchester.
(CNN)While the healthcare system in America is in a state of crisis, the hospitals, care centers and research facilities that make up the industry -- in the States and abroad -- have never looked better.

Gone are the days of sterile spaces, shared rooms and buildings that could be confused for corporate offices.
Instead, we've seen a new class of hospitals that are more like hotels, with private rooms, gardens and art installations.
But competition is driving people away from private facilities and into county hospitals that are adopting a new, more patient-centric approach, according to Pat Bosch, design director at the Miami office of architecture firm Perkins + Will.
    "We're seeing a lot of intersections with corporate America, retail, hospitality and civic [architecture]," she says. "It's about: How do you attract and retain your community and your patients? How do you attract and retain doctors and nurses?"
    The 'same principles as medicine itself'

    To answer these questions, today's healthcare design follows the same principles as medicine itself — extensive research, data-driven decisions and constant reassessment.
    This research-heavy approach, known as evidence-based design, forces design firms to take the tiniest details into consideration, from minimizing the distance between the nurse's station and patients' rooms, to perfecting the acoustics for quieter wards and choosing hardware that limits infection.
    The challenge that many designers face is convincing clients to approach these considerations in new and inventive ways.
    "As a designer who approaches things from a humanistic and contextual perspective, the challenge I always encounter comes from a facilities perspective -- the old-school mentality of 'I've done this before [and] I want to do it again the same way.'"

    A balancing act?

    Design firms must also balance the technical needs of doctors and staff with the comfort of patients.
    This is where innovative solutions come into play. At the Jacobs Medical Center in La Jolla, California, the design director of CannonDesign's Yazdani Studio, Mehrdad Yazdani, created sculptural walls behind patients' beds to house medical equipment that is usually left out in the open.
    "You see [headwalls] in most hospitals. But while they're very needed, they're not necessarily aesthetically pleasing and are, if anything, intimidating to patients and their families." he says. "[My design] has panels that are removable, so they don't only conceal a lot of that technology, making it less intimidating, but they also give the hospital flexibility as technology changes and the needs are different."
    Maggie's Centres, a collection of cancer support facilities on hospital campuses in the United Kingdom, Hong Kong and Japan, are known for their creative designs by 'starchitects' such as Zaha Hadid, Frank Gehry and Sir Norman Foster.
    Since Maggie's Centers are not treatment facilities requiring complex technological considerations, architects who might not normally take on healthcare projects are able to create spaces that are inspiring and healing.
    "There's just no question that when someone walks into [a Maggie's Centre], there's something about the architecture that you can see people's body language," says Laura Lee, the chief executive of Maggie's Centres.
    "They quickly change from being tense and anxious. Their shoulders relax. There's something about the materiality of the building that says it's a nice place to be."
    On June 9, Maggie's opened its latest center in Oldham, a town northeast of Manchester.
    Designed by London-based firm dRMM, the simple timber building hovers over a landscaped garden, offering serene views of the horizon and the nearby Pennines mountain range.

    Architecture as an oasis

    One of dRMM's co-founders, Alex de Rijke, calls it an "oasis" and a "manifesto for healthy architecture."
    "We tried to make a building that offered a three-dimensional statement about what healthcare architecture could be," he says.
    "That's important to me, as is the idea that we're bringing some pleasure -- simple pleasures -- to people who are having a really hard time."
    Throughout the design process, de Rijke and his team researched cancer treatment and healthcare architecture extensively. As well as consulting Maggie's, they spoke with cancer patients and their loved ones to figure out how to make the new center as comfortable as possible.
    Their findings present themselves subtly throughout the 2,800 square-foot center. Wooden handles replace sterile metal ones, which can aggravate the neuropathic hands of patients undergoing chemotherapy.
    Carefully placed eaves protect photosensitive patients from UV rays, while allowing in enough natural light to enliven the space. The neutral color palette offsets post-treatment pallor.
    De Rijke says: "It's not like you sit in this chair and receive radiotherapy or chemotherapy, and the chair has to be this big and in this position relative to the window. That's the land of hospital design. This is much more about the relationship between psychology and design."

    Design beyond function

    Creating a calming environment is a top priority in hospitals and treatment centers, given that reduced stress has been shown to shorten patient stays.
    Firms have worked to bring nature into the patient experience with indoor and outdoor gardens, glazed exteriors that provide views and light, and the use of natural materials such as wood and stone.
    For the Kaiser Permanente Radiation Oncology Center in Anaheim, California, Yazdani used his design to connect the facility with the landscape, something that was previously unthinkable, given the need to contain radiation. His team installed zen gardens and living walls that face the treatment rooms.
    Even after these projects open, they continue to be studied by researchers -- and design firms themselves. "We want to go back after a few years to look at the length of [patients'] stays to see if this building is helping speedy recovery because of the comfort and experience that we created through its planning and design," Yazdani says of Jacobs Medical Center.
    This constant research allows design firms to keep testing and refining innovative solutions that can improve the patient experience and add beauty to their communities.
    After all, as Yazdani notes: "These medical facilities and hospitals can be beautiful and powerful pieces of architecture beyond just being functional buildings."

    CNN's Allyssia Alleyne contributed to this report.