4 foreign inmates tunnel out of Bali prison

Story highlights Kerobokan prison is where the "Bali Nine" served their sentences

Indonesia had another mass breakout from a prison on Sumatra in May

(CNN) A manhunt is on for four foreign inmates who staged a brazen escape from an Indonesian prison early Monday morning.

The men dug a 15-meter-long (50 foot) tunnel under the wall of Kerobokan prison on the Indonesian island of Bali, according to CNN Indonesia

One of the men, Australian Shaun Davidson, 33, had less than three months left on his sentence after he was jailed last year for violating immigration law.

Mugshots of the four men who escaped from a prison in Bali, Indonesia on Monday June 19, 2017.

The three others -- Dimitar Nikolov, 43, from Bulgaria; Sayed Mohammed Said, 31, from India; and Tee Kok King, 50, from Malaysia -- were facing between five and 12 more years in prison.

Police said immigration and airport authorities had been alerted and a manhunt was underway.