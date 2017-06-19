Washington (CNN) The 20th century gave rise to one of the most enduring symbols of admiration and derision: The celebrity.

Our technology may have advanced, but the desire for images and proximity to celebrities has changed little since the early days of cinema. We expect a certain balance of the genuine and the curated in the stars -- particularly the women -- we elevate in the public eye and imagination.

Among the earliest screen stars, few walked that line as expertly as Marlene Dietrich. The star of 1930s classics like "Shanghai Express" and "The Blue Angel," the bisexual German actress cultivated a mysterious, commanding and sensual image of herself, all while pushing the limits of femininity and restraint, defying the norms of fashion and sexuality, and all the while resisting the threat of the Third Reich.

Twenty-five years after her death, her life and image are being celebrated in a new exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington.

"Marlene Dietrich: Dressed for the Image" showcases the breadth and specificity of the Dietrich look through home videos, articles, photos and film clips. In tweed or top hat, she is powerful and magnetic. And that impression is real, if one that she reserved for the public.