-- An attacker is dead after he rammed a car that contained weapons and explosives into a police van on a Paris boulevard

-- A suspect was arrested after a van plowed into a crowd of worshippers leaving a mosque after evening prayers in London . One man died and eight people were hospitalized. British Prime Minister Theresa May condemned the "sickening" attack

-- President Trump's lawyer clashed with CNN's Chris Cuomo this morning over whether his client is the target of an FBI investigation into possible collusion with Russia . (You can watch the whole interview here .)

-- Senate Democrats will move to bring the chamber to a halt to protest the GOP's closed-door process to gut Obamacare

-- A day after a US Navy fighter jet shot down a Syrian warplane, Russia said it stopped using a key communication channel set up to avoid conflict between US and Russian forces in Syria

-- White House senior adviser Jared Kushner will talk peace in the Middle East this week.

-- These kindergarteners had the best reactions to "Wonder Woman."