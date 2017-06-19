(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- An attacker is dead after he rammed a car that contained weapons and explosives into a police van on a Paris boulevard.
-- A suspect was arrested after a van plowed into a crowd of worshippers leaving a mosque after evening prayers in London. One man died and eight people were hospitalized. British Prime Minister Theresa May condemned the "sickening" attack.
-- Meanwhile, Brexit talks are officially underway.
-- President Trump's lawyer clashed with CNN's Chris Cuomo this morning over whether his client is the target of an FBI investigation into possible collusion with Russia. (You can watch the whole interview here.)
-- The Supreme Court will take up the most important gerrymandering case in more than a decade, involving district lines that could affect where people vote nationwide. The high court also struck down a law blocking disparaging trademarks (this may help the Washington Redskins), and a law banning the use of Facebook by registered sex offenders.
-- Senate Democrats will move to bring the chamber to a halt to protest the GOP's closed-door process to gut Obamacare.
-- A day after a US Navy fighter jet shot down a Syrian warplane, Russia said it stopped using a key communication channel set up to avoid conflict between US and Russian forces in Syria.
-- The biggest names in tech head to the White House for a tech summit with President Trump where they will discuss reforming the H1-B visa program, modernizing government technology and keeping its computers safe from cyberattacks.
-- White House senior adviser Jared Kushner will talk peace in the Middle East this week.
-- These kindergarteners had the best reactions to "Wonder Woman."
-- There's a time and place for everything. Taking selfies at the site of the deadly London fire? Not that time, or place, say heartbroken residents.
-- A fellow senator trolled Sen. Ben Sasse with Nickelback newsletters. (This Nickelback fan doesn't think this is a bad thing, but, ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ )