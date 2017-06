Photos: Wildfire rages through central Portugal A massive wildfire is reflected in a stream in central Portugal on Sunday, June 18, 2017. Several hundred firefighters fought the blaze, which broke out Saturday in the municipality of Pedrogao Grande. Hide Caption 1 of 10

Photos: Wildfire rages through central Portugal Flames rise during a forest fire in Pedrogao Grande, Portugal. Hide Caption 2 of 10

Photos: Wildfire rages through central Portugal Portuguese National Republican Guard firefighters work to stop the fire from reaching the village of Avelar. Hide Caption 3 of 10

Photos: Wildfire rages through central Portugal Firefighters rest after battling the wildfire in Penela, Coimbra, central Portugal. Hide Caption 4 of 10

Photos: Wildfire rages through central Portugal Firefighters from the Portuguese National Republican Guard work to put out the fire. Hide Caption 5 of 10

Photos: Wildfire rages through central Portugal A Spanish firefighting aircraft helps battle the Pedrogao Grande wildfire. Hide Caption 6 of 10

Photos: Wildfire rages through central Portugal Burnt cars block the road between Castanheira de Pera and Figueiro dos Vinhos, central Portugal. Hide Caption 7 of 10

Photos: Wildfire rages through central Portugal Anabela Silva stands in front of her house with her burnt car in the background after the wildfire burned through her property in Figueiro dos Vinhos. Hide Caption 8 of 10

Photos: Wildfire rages through central Portugal Firefighters and medical forensic investigators stand near a burnt car on the N236 road in central Portugal. Hide Caption 9 of 10