Photos: London vehicle hits pedestrians Police help a woman at the scene where a car hit multiple pedestrians in London and there are "a number of casualties being worked on at the scene," according to authorities on Monday, June 19. Hide Caption 1 of 10

Photos: London vehicle hits pedestrians Muslims pray on a sidewalk in the Finsbury Park area of north London after a vehicle hit pedestrians. Hide Caption 2 of 10

Photos: London vehicle hits pedestrians London's Metropolitan Police said officers were called just after midnight Sunday to an incident on Seven Sisters Road. Police said one person was arrested. Hide Caption 3 of 10

Photos: London vehicle hits pedestrians Police and ambulance crews on the scene in the Finsbury Park area of London. Hide Caption 4 of 10

Photos: London vehicle hits pedestrians Injured pedestrians are assisted. Hide Caption 5 of 10

Photos: London vehicle hits pedestrians A witness, Hillary Briffa, said: "People were shouting this is an act of terrorism." Hide Caption 6 of 10

Photos: London vehicle hits pedestrians Resident Cynthia Vanzella said she was in bed when she heard people shouting. Vanzella said she went to the window and saw "loads of people gathering" in a corner across the road. Hide Caption 7 of 10

Photos: London vehicle hits pedestrians Police officers man a cordon at Finsbury Park. Hide Caption 8 of 10

Photos: London vehicle hits pedestrians Emergency crews move one of the injured. Hide Caption 9 of 10