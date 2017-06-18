London vehicle hits pedestrians
Police help a woman at the scene where a car hit multiple pedestrians in London and there are "a number of casualties being worked on at the scene," according to authorities on Monday, June 19.
Muslims pray on a sidewalk in the Finsbury Park area of north London after a vehicle hit pedestrians.
London's Metropolitan Police said officers were called just after midnight Sunday to an incident on Seven Sisters Road. Police said one person was arrested.
Police and ambulance crews on the scene in the Finsbury Park area of London.
Injured pedestrians are assisted.
A witness, Hillary Briffa, said: "People were shouting this is an act of terrorism."
Resident Cynthia Vanzella said she was in bed when she heard people shouting. Vanzella said she went to the window and saw "loads of people gathering" in a corner across the road.
Police officers man a cordon at Finsbury Park.
Emergency crews move one of the injured.
CNN national terror analyst Peter Bergen said the neighborhood has a large Muslim population and the nearby mosque has a notorious reputation as a place where Islamist militants used to gather.