Another noose found near DC museum, police say

It's the third time a noose has been found near the National Mall in recent weeks

(CNN) A noose was found outside the National Gallery of Art in the nation's capital, the latest such incident in the area in recent weeks.

The noose was hanging from a lamp post Saturday outside the Washington museum, US Park Police Sgt. Anna Rose said.

It's the third time this symbol of racial violence has turned up in the National Mall area in recent weeks.

Last month, two other nooses were found at the National Museum of African American History and Culture on May 31, and the Hirshhorn Museum on May 26.

